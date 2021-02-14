BY JAMES COLLIER
FOR THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
OLIVE HILL The girls 16th Region All “A” Classic championship game was deemed the game that did not want to be played after a total of four date changes and a handful more time changes forced the event into a Sunday afternoon matinee for the right to head to Richmond later this week.
West Carter’s seniors captured their fourth consecutive trip to the round of 16 with a 73-36 win over Raceland at the Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex West.
“It’s kind of a lot of pressure but it’s that winning mentality that we talk about a lot that was built back in 2000,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “It’s become a winning tradition here and it’s the standard for West Carter basketball. We go into these games playing to win and not to lose. So, for these seniors who have played every single year in Richmond and for them to secure another trip—especially this year with everything they’ve been through—it’s really special for them.”
Perfection was also in the works for one senior in particular after Kara Jordan led the Lady Comets with 17 points—15 at the half—while connecting on all eight shots and the lone free throw she attempted.
Jordan’s secret? She has a special spot on the floor she likes to shoot.
“I like the corner,” Jordan said, laughing.
The senior hit three in a row from 17 feet and followed with the same shot in the second half on the other end of the court. Conn admitted she had to remind the senior that her spot was on and what her job was from that spot on John “Hop” Brown Court.
“It was funny, we ran that one play and she caught it and didn’t shoot it,” Conn joked of Jordan. “I said, ‘Kara, why do you think I put you there?’ She said, ‘To shoot.’ ‘Yeah, you’ve hit all of them. Let’s try a few more.’ She gets better every single game.”
A 5-0 run by Jordan sparked a run that swelled to 29-0 before the Lady Rams eventually found the bucket after going scoreless for nearly an entire quarter of play.
“The momentum was coming,” Jordan said. “We just got a rhythm going and our shots started falling and we got it going.”
Conn said the offensive patience she saw was key in the spurt.
“I thought we executed our offense a little bit better,” she said. “We made really good passes and passed up good shots for great shots. We made one more pass that got us that great look rather than that good look. When we make that one extra pass, we look good on offense.”
Raceland coach Ron Keeton liked the looks his team had but just could not find an answer to slow the Lady Comets’ surge.
“We couldn’t get a shot to fall there and even when we got to the free throw line, we missed those, too,” Keeton said. “Two things that happened was it created transition opportunities for them and even when they got a transition miss, there would be an offensive stick-back. That was the two primary things that led to that 29-0 run.”
Keeton said the difference in seeing a ball fly through the net sets the tone at the other end, something his Lady Rams seldom saw in the first half.
“You have a lot better energy on the defensive end if you can make a basket or hit a 3 and we had some good looks, we just didn’t get anything to fall,” Keeton said. “Henceforth, we dug ourselves a hole we just couldn’t get out of.”
West Carter led 47-15 at the break and put the running clock in motion early in the fourth quarter. However, it was a slow and sloppy start by both teams after Raceland returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 25 and West Carter had not been in the gym since Tuesday.
“These girls hadn’t touched a ball since Tuesday and you saw that in the first couple of minutes,” Conn said. “Then they realized, hey we do know how to play basketball, it’s just been a minute.”
West Carter turned Raceland over 16 times in the contest but only four after the intermission, a stat that pleased Keeton, considering Raceland was forced to start a seventh- and an eighth-grader at guard with the absence of two starters.
“Their pressure is pretty good and even though it doesn’t look like it has a lot of heat, when you get into the position they want you, it’s suffocating,” Keeton said.
Raceland used a box-and-1 on Lady Comets leading scorer Allie Stone, who was held to 11 points and 10 rebounds, another stat Keeton was quick to point out.
“If Stone goes out and gets 25 or 30, we’re done,” Keeton said. “We tried to make it tough on her most of the night and we did so with a seventh- and eighth-grader. Really proud of our efforts.”
Kierston Smith led the Lady Rams with 20 points.
West Carter will meet Sixth Region small-school winner Presentation in the opening round of the All “A” state tournament scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon, weather pending.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Picklesimer 3-6 1-3 3 7
Hackworth 1-5 0-2 0 3
Smith 7-18 5-6 7 20
Moore 0-3 0-0 1 0
Mackie 0-2 0-4 2 0
Maynard 1-3 0-0 2 2
Gartin 0-0 0-0 1 0
Stacy 0-4 0-0 3 0
Lacks 1-3 0-0 1 2
Boggs 1-5 0-2 1 2
Thomas 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 14-50 6-17 21 36
FG Pct.: 28.0. FT Pct.: 9.5. 3-pointers: 2-21(Smith 1-5, Boggs 0-2, Maynard 0-2, Mackie 0-1, Stacy 0-2, Hackworth 1-4, Moore 0-2, Thomas 0-1, Lacks 0-2). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 5-8 0-0 2 10
Bond 3-4 2-3 1 9
Stone 2-3 7-9 10 11
A. Henderson 2-6 1-3 3 6
Rayburn 1-1 0-0 1 2
Jordan 8-8 1-1 2 17
Gilliam 1-5 0-1 5 2
Steagall 3-3 0-0 2 7
Burton 1-1 1-2 2 4
H. Henderson 1-2 1-2 6 3
Davis 1-1 0-0 0 2
TOTAL 28-42 4-11 34 73
FG Pct.: 66.7. FT Pct.: 61.9. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Middleton 0-3, Burton 1-1, H. Henderson 0-1, Bond 0-1, A. Henderson 1-4, Steagall 1-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
RACELAND 8 7 14 7 — 36
W. CARTER 23 24 16 10 — 73
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Jeremy Ruckel and Vondell McKissick.