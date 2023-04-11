RACELAND Kali Vance thought the weather was perfect for a little yard work Tuesday night when Raceland entertained West Carter in the championship of the 16th Region All “A” Classic.
Vance went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs and drove in four to lead Raceland to a 16-0, four-inning mercy-run-rule win over West Carter.
“She’s seeing the ball very well right now and if I was going up against her, I don’t know where I would pitch her,” Raceland skipper Destiny Goins said.
Vance deposited her first long ball in the first inning to spot the Rams with a 2-0 lead. But her second dinger of the game, provided the walk-off and the result even caught the sophomore by surprise.
“That last one I just thought was a line drive,” Vance laughed. “I didn’t know it was over (the fence). My first one was better honestly because it was more my pitch.”
Raceland (10-4) hurler Davanna Grubb followed her battery mate’s lead by tossing a one-hit shutout while striking out eight.
“She definitely found her rhythm tonight,” Goins said of Grubb. “Every pitch I was calling tonight, she was hitting her spots. Really proud of her performance tonight, for sure.”
Bailee Artrip had the lone West Carter (8-8) hit with a leadoff single in the second, but her position on base was erased after Vance threw out the runner trying to swipe second. Vance followed by retiring the next eight hitters in order, six via strikeout, while striking out the side in the third with a mixture of high heat and off-speed pitches.
“It really keeps the batters off balance because they aren’t expecting that change up to come and then she busts them inside with the screwball,” Goins said of Grubb. “We worked a little inside out and it threw them off balance a little bit.”
Raceland led 4-0 to start the fourth and Makenzie Bradley started the frame with her first of two doubles in the inning. The game came to an end with only one out being recorded and 13 batters going to the plate before Vance ended the contest with the two-run smash to left center.
“Just that one huge inning there hurt us,” West Carter coach Zach Stevens said. “We were just a rally away from being right there and that’s where we want to be. We have to limit the big innings.”
Of the Rams’ 16 hits, seven went for extra bases with Reagan Mackie and Baylee Burney joining Bradley for doubles. Peyton Mackie laced a triple and Vance cleared the bases twice with two swings.
“I think they hit their pitch instead of going up there swinging,” Goins said of the Rams fourth inning. “The first couple innings, we dropped our hands and got under some pitches. After a couple times through the lineup, they hit their pitch.”
Stevens added the speed of the field caused his team problems which aided the Rams in taking the extra base several times in the affair.
“This is a fast field, too,” Stevens said. “I think that messed with our outfielders a little bit. The ball was moving a little bit faster than what they were expecting. But that’s a good team and they are going to put the ball in play. We told our girls that before the game.”
Although the outcome was not what Stevens wanted, the atmosphere is exactly what he wanted to prepare his squad for a postseason run.
“This prepares us for district tournament,” he said. “This is a chance for us to get in that environment. They need to feel that press and learn to grow. It’s not comfortable and growth is not comfortable, but that has kind of been our motto this year.”
Grubb and Bradley went 3 for 3 for the Rams. Bryna Wellman also had a pair of hits.
W. CARTER 000 0 — 0 1 6
RACELAND 211 (12) — 16 16 0
Artrip and Reynolds (4) and K. Nolen; Grubb and Vance. W—Grubb. L—Artrip. 2B—R. Mackie, Burney, Bradley (2). 3B—P. Mackie. HR—Vance (2).