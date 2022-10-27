EASTERN Despite a red-hot start, Paintsville was two potential conceded points from it being dead even again.
The Tigers bolted to a 11-1 lead in the first set of the 15th Region Tournament final on Thursday night at Floyd Central to claim the first frame, 25-13.
Resurgent Johnson Central rallied, though, and was tied 23-all with Paintsville nearing the end of the second set.
The Tigers took that one too, though, sealing the set on Blair Ratliff’s block.
It was a moment of calm, Paintsville coach Dawn Kinner said, in keeping with a characteristic the Tigers have displayed in important matches all fall.
“It really just carried us, that momentum, into Set 3,” Kinner said of Ratliff’s block. “That was a huge turning point for us to just be like, OK, here we are, one more set, let’s go.”
Go Paintsville did, and go the Tigers will to the state tournament. Paintsville completed the 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) sweep to claim its second region tournament in three years.
The All “A” Classic state champions and 57th District Tournament titleists move on to state tournament play beginning Monday. The Tigers (38-2) will host Notre Dame, champion of the Ninth Region, on Monday night.
That match will take place in Paintsville due to the Tigers’ RPI, superior to that of nine-time state champion Notre Dame.
Winning Thursday was meaningful, Kinner said, after the Tigers’ title defense ended last year in a sweep in the region final to Floyd Central.
“This group,” Kinner said of seniors Bella Blackburn, Hailey Little, Ratliff, Kynzi Slone and Kara Ward, “we won it their sophomore year, and then after losing a heartbreaker last year, our motto all season was ‘unfinished business,’ because we have that from last year.
“To see them get back to this point and win the region title means so much.”
Little was the All-Tournament Team most valuable player. All five seniors made the team, joined by Kylie Kinner and Kat Baldwin. Johnson Central’s Mayson Delong, Randi Delong, Brittany McCarty and Alyssa Clevenger also garnered that honor.
The Golden Eagles’ season concluded at 22-16.
“I cannot be prouder of the girls,” Johnson Central coach Alissa Young said. “Every year that I have coached them, they have made progress. This year we made it to the regional championship, and the last time we did that was in 2005. So that’s a big accomplishment.
“Tonight wasn’t our night, but our time will come. I was honored to coach this team regardless of the scoreboard. Congratulations to Paintsville … make a run at State.”
Paintsville’s win Thursday was its fifth over Johnson Central this season in as many tries. The only one that wasn’t a sweep was the district tournament final nine days earlier. And the Tigers extended their series win streak, which dates to 2013, to 29.
Kinner credited both fan bases with their representation in “a great atmosphere, great environment.”
“There’s a lot of talented girls within both programs,” she said. “Being able to sweep it makes the victory a little bit sweeter, with it being a rivalry game.”
Notre Dame, which won the 2020 state crown, swept Ryle, 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-16) on Thursday night in Union.
Kinner watched Wednesday’s semifinal match, she said, in which the Pandas knocked off St. Henry, 3-1, in a battle of the last two state champions.
That match included an epic final set score of 36-34.
“We know what we’re up against,” Kinner said. “Our plan is just come in and play competitive volleyball. I love hosting it. We’re excited for the atmosphere and what it’s gonna bring the town.
“Our main focus is on us playing the high-level volleyball that we can play, and I don’t think these girls in our area get enough credit for that. You hear about the Notre Dames and the Assumptions, and everybody kinda looks down on eastern Kentucky. We have that in the back of our mind. We’re willing to go compete and play as hard as we can to make eastern Kentucky proud.”