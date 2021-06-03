The 15th Region baseball and softball tournament fields were announced this week, and both brackets look nearly identical.
Phelps and Pike County Central from the 60th District were the only difference. The Hornets are in the baseball field. The Lady Hawks will play on the softball side.
Thirty-game winner Johnson Central (30-6) has resided in the KSCA Top 25 all season. The Lady Eagles currently stand at No. 14 in the latest rankings. They will meet Floyd Central (12-16) in the opening game on Saturday at noon, according to the KHSAA website.
Belfry (18-14) plays Shelby Valley (12-19) at 2 p.m. Lawrence County (27-8) and Pike County Central (15-22) follow at 4. Pikeville (27-10) and Paintsville (16-19) round out the quarterfinal round at 6.
Baseball mirrors the softball field. Johnson Central (23-13), winners of the 57th District after a 2-1 victory over Paintsville, leads off the quarterfinals with Floyd Central (13-18) at 11 a.m.. Belfry (22-11) will play Shelby Valley 10-21) at 2 p.m. Lawrence County (27-6) enters the tournament winning nine of its last 11 games. The Dawgs open with Phelps (8-11) at 5. Pikeville (19-15) and Paintsville (26-10) tussle at 8.
All games will be played at East Ridge High School.
Baseball semifinals will commence on Sunday at 3 and 6 p.m. The championship is slated for Monday at 6 p.m.
Softball will hold the semifinal round on Sunday at 4 and 6 p.m. The championship will also be played Monday with a start time of 7 p.m.