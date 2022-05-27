GOODY The bracket for the 15th Region softball tournament was revealed on Friday.
Defending region champion Johnson Central will meet host Belfry (17-10) in the opening round on Monday at 3. The Golden Eagles won the 57th District title by a combined 20-0 score.
Mayson and Randi Delong lead Johnson Central (22-13) in batting with a .477 and .442 average, respectively. Randi Delong has hit nine long balls. She has collected 19 extra-base hits and leads the team with 38 RBIs.
Pikeville (21-12) and Floyd Central (14-17) open the event in the first matchup at 11 a.m.
Paintsville plays Pike County Central (26-11) in the following contest at 1. The two teams met in the first round in 2019. The Hawks won that game, 3-1.
Laney Bledsoe has 165 strikeouts for the Tigers. Paintsville (13-16) received 11 doubles from Bledsoe and three home runs from Mattie Ratliff. Both players have 18 RBIs.
Lawrence County (28-6) encounters Shelby Valley (23-15) in the final opening-round game at 5. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats in both meetings this season.
Bree Jones leads Lawrence County with a .520 batting average. Danielle Crum (39 RBIs) and Kensley Feltner (38 RBIs) have combined to knock in 77 runs.
Taylor Blevins boasts a 14-5 record and a 2.06 ERA in 22 appearances, 19 as a starter.
The semifinals are slated for Tuesday at 6 and 8 at Belfry High School. The championship game will commence on Wednesday at 7.
The 15th Region baseball tournament resumes today at Belfry after weather delayed the proceedings.
Paintsville (23-13) plays Lawrence County (27-7) in the first semifinal at 2. Johnson Central (14-21) continues its march to consecutive region titles when the Golden Eagles meet Prestonsburg (17-13) at 4:30.
The two winners play the championship game at 7.