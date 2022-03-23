The 15th Region softball landscape featured a see-saw of statistical sights that stood out not only among the 15 teams within the region, but the state as well.
Within the region was the state’s highest-scoring team in Lawrence County with 404 runs. Countering that was Johnson Central, who were in the top 15 in the state in fewest runs allowed with 101 and 115, respectively.
Both the Panthers (413) and Golden Eagles (369) landed in the top four of most team strikeouts across the Bluegrass.
Johnson Central also found itself in the top 13 of some of the state’s hitting leaderboards in team hits (387) and home runs (37).
When it was all said and done, the Golden Eagles toppled Pikeville 10-0 in six innings to win the region tournament championship.
Johnson Central has made it to the state tournament the last two years that softball was played, as the Golden Eagles also made it to the team’s final 16 in 2019.
The region features a lot of top-tier returning talent, and The Daily Independent’s coverage area teams of Johnson Central, Lawrence County and Paintsville look to have a say in how it all shakes out at the end of the season.
Johnson Central
The Golden Eagles look to make it a three-peat this season and have high potential in doing so.
A year removed from a 33-7 mark, the Golden Eagles lost just two players to graduation in Savanna Holbrook and Chloe VanHoose. Emily Adkins transferred from the school.
Madelyn Vaughn will be the team’s trusted thrower in the circle. She enters 2022 off of a 9-0 season with a 2.30 earned run average, 63 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 61 innings pitched the past year.
“Maddie is a solid pitcher. I think she’ll get better as the season progresses,” Johnson Central coach Joey Estep said. “She’s got a ton of experience. She’s played lots of softball in her career already.”
Sophomore Abby Stambaugh and eighth-grader Keylee Blair are also expected to pitch for the Golden Eagles.
“They have quite a bit of learning to do, but we’ll try to get them out there and build some confidence early and build them as we go,” Estep said.
Behind the dish, Estep will turn to sophomore Mayson Delong and said senior Clair Gamble “will be logging some innings as well.”
Delong, the team’s leadoff hitter last year, hit .414 with 48 hits.
First base features Randi Delong, who was second in the state in home runs (19) as a freshman last season.
Seniors Jaden Bowling and Claire Gamble will man second base. Senior Kendal Hall is at shortstop.
Junior Clara Blair will be at third base. Blair hit over .400 last year and also tallied 50 hits and 37 runs driven in.
The team’s senior-laden players also carry over into the outfield, with Macy Conley and Abigail Williams back as returning starters.
Stambaugh could play out there too, as well as eighth-grader Josie Dials.
Johnson Central boasts seven seniors and three juniors.
“I think that experience is definitely going to make a difference,” Estep said.
Lawrence County
While the Golden Eagles may be littered with upperclassmen, their region counterpart Lawrence County is a year removed from starting four eighth-graders.
Now, the Bulldogs are a year better and more mature according to their coach and do not lose anyone from a team that won 28 games last year.
“Any coach would be excited about it,” Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn said. “They’re only stronger, I think they’re faster, I think they swing it better and I think they do it all better.”
A year removed from topping the state in runs, Horn says it’s the defense that will be most critical to his team’s success.
“Hopefully we can get this thing going off in the right direction defensively, because that’s going to matter,” Horn said. “Will we score 400? I don’t know, I’ve got a lot tougher schedule this year too, not taking away from anything we did last year.”
At pitcher, Allie Triplett continues to have “ice water in her veins,” per Horn, and will be one of the top pitchers in the area.
“She don’t care who we’re playing against, she don’t care what the score is, she’s Allie,” Horn said. “I love the kid. Grit, just unexplainable grit.”
It does not stop there for Lawrence County, though.
Eighth-grader Taylor Blevins won 17 games last year.
“She’s got another year under her belt, she’s gotten a lot stronger and leaner and is throwing the ball well right now,” Horn said on Blevins.
Freshman Bree Jones and sophomore Shelby Blevins are also capable of contributing.
“The stable is deep. That’s another thing I’ve never had the luxury of,” Horn said about his pitching staff.
Junior Kensley Feltner is also listed on the roster as a pitcher but will mainly be the team’s shortstop and a utility player.
Feltner hit a home run on the first pitch she saw last year, just a couple of days removed from starring on the Bulldogs basketball team.
“She’s just a freak,” Horn said.
Sophomore Danielle Crum caught last year and did not allow a stolen base. She also had 12 home runs, including a walk-off dinger against then-No. 1 Warren East.
Freshman Gracie Preece played the majority of the season without an error before missing time late in the year for knee surgery.
Horn applauded how well his 22-player roster works together.
“We are truly a ‘we’ group,” Horn said. “We work really hard on that. Our coaches focus on every single player.”
Paintsville
The Tigers will turn to a new direction as coach Tommy Poe Jr. takes over for Randy Keeton.
Keeton, who had won over 500 games as Lawrence County’s baseball coach, was set to start his eighth season with the Paintsville program.
Instead, it will be Poe who inherits a young core of budding players.
Poe is an assistant principal in his 27th year in education and a full-time pastor at his church. He estimates he’s coached nearly 20 years, guiding athletes in football, baseball and golf.
“I’m not a new coach, I’m just new to softball,” Poe said.
Poe has some principles he hopes to instill.
“I told them when I first met with them that I want them to approach every day with a good attitude, work to get better every day, and when we hit the field, play with class and character,” Poe said.
The team did not graduate any seniors but had several players transfer out.
Paintsville’s pitcher will be Laney Bledsoe, who went 5-5 with a 2.77 earned run average last season. She struck out 85 and walked just 20 in 73 1-3 innings of work.
Eighth-grader Molly Music will also be pitching for Paintsville.
At catcher, the Tigers turn to eighth-grader Maggie Music and Bledsoe when Molly Music is pitching, though Poe says it’s still “a work in progress.”
Still, Poe was high on Maggie Music’s abilities.
“She’s really shown some promise,” Poe said. “She played some first base last year, and we have others that can play there, but it just takes a special girl to play catcher.”
Sophomore Chessa Collins will be at first base. Collins was a .412 hitter with 42 hits (13 going for extra bases) and 23 steals last year.
“Second base is still up in the air for me,” Poe said. “Out of all my positions, that’s probably the one that I’m still trying to piece together.”
Eighth-grader Kerrigan Ratliff will be at short, and junior Ashley Wells is at third.
Wells is one of Paintsville’s few upperclassmen.
Mattie Ratliff is a senior who decided to come back out to play softball. She will be in center field.
Rounding out the outfield is junior Zoey Jordan in left. Right field could be held down by several players, depending on who is pitching.
Poe has set expectations for what his team can accomplish.
“Definitely to finish over .500, to try our best to fight for a district championship and have a regional appearance, I think, would be a very strong year for us,” Poe said.
15th Region Softball Capsules
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Joey Estep
2021 Record: 33-7
Where season ended: State tournament opening round
Coach’s outlook: “I’m still looking for some leadership, somebody to step up and help lead us. The experience is definitely going to be an advantage to us, I do believe.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Kenny Horn
2021 Record: 28-9
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We’ve got an opportunity to be pretty good; we’ve just got to stay grounded and keep working hard.”
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Tommy Poe
2021 Record: 16-20
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I really think with their attitude they’ve shown so far, that will go a long way.”