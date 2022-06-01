GOODY Pikeville scored first in the 15th Region Tournament final at Belfry on Wednesday night.
It didn’t last. In a span of three innings, Johnson Central tied the game, took the lead and piled on.
The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the fourth -- plenty enough to lock up an 8-2 victory and their third consecutive region tournament title.
Johnson Central (25-13) advances to meet Ballard, champion of the Seventh Region, on Saturday at 11 a.m. at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
Kendal Hall was 4 for 4, Mayson Delong had three hits and Clara Blair and Madelyn Vaughn added two hits apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Hall doubled twice and Randi Delong tripled for Johnson Central.
Randi Delong, Vaughn and Kaleigh Welch each drove in two runs. Blair and Hall each scored twice.
“Johnson Central has so many offensive weapons,” Pikeville coach Jason Clark lamented. “Randi Delong, Clara Blair and Kendal Hall in the heart of that order are tough outs.”
Vaughn, named region tournament MVP, got the decision in the circle, working a complete game. She allowed two runs -- neither earned -- on six hits, with three walks and five strikeouts.
“Maddy Vaughn did a great job working out of jams tonight and they fielded behind her very well,” Clark said. “They are such a solid team top to bottom with no holes offensively or defensively.”
Hall, Blair and both Delongs were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Kelcie Adams had two hits to pace the Panthers (23-13). Emily Ford took the loss, working 6 1-3 innings and allowing four runs on two hits. She had three strikeouts and one walk.
Johnson Central’s victory over Lawrence County in the region tournament semifinals on Tuesday night was its 100th under coach Joey Estep.
J. CENTRAL 013 400 0 -- 8 14 3
PIKEVILLE 100 001 0 -- 2 6 1
Vaughn and M. Delong, Gamble; Ford, Akers (7) and G. Jones. W -- Vaughn. L -- Ford. 2B -- Hall 2 (JC), C. Blair (JC). 3B -- R. Delong (JC).