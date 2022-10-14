INEZ Dwight Chafins called it “one of the greatest soccer matches I have ever witnessed.”
The stakes surely contributed to Johnson Central’s boys coach’s enthusiasm.
Two and a half weeks ago, the Golden Eagles dropped a 9-1 decision to Lawrence County at Coach Jim Matney Field.
Johnson Central made sure it was different on Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles limited the 15th Region’s most productive offense to one goal through 90 minutes – regulation and two overtime sessions – to get the region tournament final to kicks from the mark.
There, Sawyer Crum, Shawn Arms, Drew Conley and Cory Hammonds were true from the spot as Johnson Central topped the defending region champion Bulldogs at Martin County.
Johnson Central (14-7-1) won the region tournament for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will travel to the to-be-determined champion of the 12th Region for state first-round action next week.
In addition to the aforementioned 9-1 win, Lawrence County also beat Johnson Central, 6-5, on Aug. 29 in Louisa.
“We knew that Johnson Central was going to play differently and load up the box and mark us up tightly,” Bulldogs coach Scott Johnson said. “They executed that game plan very well and we just couldn’t crack them offensively. We outpossessed and outshot them 12-6, and corners were 5-1. We scored 15 goals on them during the regular season and they locked us up last night. But that’s why you play the game.”
Chafins credited a total team effort in slowing Lawrence County’s dynamic attack.
“Our team employed a defensive effort like I have never seen in my career,” Chafins said. “Sawyer Crum, Bryson Sergent and Bryce Ferguson worked in conjunction with our defensive back line and our goalie to lock down the offensive threats for Lawrence County.”
Arms scored in regulation for Johnson Central. Blake Maynard tallied for the Bulldogs (11-5-2).
“It’s heartbreaking for these boys,” Johnson said. “They have worked really hard this season, and a region championship was in our sights.”
Boyle County meets Danville tonight at West Jessamine for the 12th Region Tournament title.
GIRLS: Prestonsburg 5, Johnson Central 1
The defending 15th Region Tournament champion Golden Eagles knew they had a tough ask to defend that crown on Thursday against the Blackcats, who entered the game having scored 148 goals and yielded just 20 on the season.
That continued in the region final at Martin County as Prestonsburg replicated the scoreline from its victory in Paintsville three weeks earlier.
“It was a tough game,” Johnson Central coach Scottie Bentley said. “We knew going in that we would have to play almost a perfect game. We were able to play with them for the first half, and then we started running out of gas and breaking down defensively.”
Anna Burchett scored three goals for the Blackcats (18-1-1). Sophie Stephens and Jade Fitzpatrick added one apiece.
Lakin Bentley tallied for the Golden Eagles (12-6).
“It was a great season and I am very proud of all the girls and what they have accomplished,” Scottie Bentley said. “The future is bright for soccer at Johnson Central. We have a lot of young talent coming up that is putting in the extra work to be successful.”
By virtue of RPI, Prestonsburg will host the first round of the state tournament next week against the to-be-determined 12th Region champion. West Jessamine and Somerset play for that championship today at Southwestern.