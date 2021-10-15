BELFRY Johnson Central's girls soccer team played four matches with Prestonsburg this season.
The Blackcats won the first two by an aggregate 12-2 score and made it three straight by beating the Golden Eagles 3-1 in the 57th District Tournament final on Oct. 6.
Johnson Central, though, persisted in their 15th Region Tournament final rematch on Thursday night at Belfry. The Golden Eagles got it to kicks from the mark and stunned Prestonsburg there, converting four penalty kicks to the Blackcats' two.
Lakin Bentley, Kiersten Sagraves, Haley Lykins and Alana Cheek converted from the spot and goalkeeper Clara Blair made two saves in PKs to lift Johnson Central to its first region tournament title since 2015 and eliminate the back-to-back champion Blackcats (19-2).
Lykins scored for the Golden Eagles (10-6-3) in regulation off Bentley's assist.
Johnson Central held Prestonsburg's Anna Burchett, who tallied a state-leading 78 goals on the year, scoreless in two postseason meetings.
"We set some goals this year and that was to play a very difficult schedule with the expectation that we would win some and lose some," Golden Eagles coach Scottie Bentley said. "But we knew this would make us a lot stronger team when it comes to district and regional tournament."
Bentley praised the effort of captains Bentley and Lykins, "a very tough combination to deal with on the field" who are both looking to play soccer at the college level.
Johnson Central will meet the yet-to-be-determined 11th Region Tournament champion in the semi-state round next week.