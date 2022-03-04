PIKEVILLE It was a slow start for Lawrence County as they faced Paintsville in the 15th Region Tournament. The Tigers took an early 14-7 lead.
At 1:58 in the first quarter, the Dawgs took a timeout and came out of the huddle gunning, carrying an 11-0 run over to the second quarter and holding Paintsville to one field goal and four free throws in the second quarter. The Bulldogs ended the half with a 29-20 lead.
Kaison Ward and Kensley Feltner were big offensive factors for Lawrence County all night. Ward sank four big treys. Feltner went 10 of 13 from the field, and sank 10 of 15 from the charity stripe.
The Tigers found a spark late in the game, with three consecutive treys, two from Liza Howard, one from Ava Hyden.
Despite a stellar 28 point effort from Paintsville’s Emilea Preece, the Tigers could not chip away at the double-digit deficit, and the Bulldogs winning the contest 70-54. Rebounding seemed to be the big factor. Lawrence County pulling down 40 rebounds to Paintsville’s 25.
“I thought our girls came out a little nervous at first, then we settled down and were able to knock down some shots and get the nerves settled," Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. "At the end, they got hot and knocked some 3s down but we were able to stay composed and finish the game out."
"We are excited to be playing for a championship game tomorrow" she added. "This is the first time Lawrence County’s girls have been in the region finals since 1983 and I’m proud to be here.”
"I thought we got off to a great start," Paintsville coach Les Trimble said. "We came out early hitting some shots and had a lead. They outscored us by double digits in a couple quarters and that did it. The pace of the game just wasn't what we needed. We couldn’t get the pace to win the game tonight. We missed a lot of crucial shots. Lawrence County looked really good tonight.”
LAWRENCE CO. 14 15 18 23 — 70
PAINTSVILLE 14 6 6 28 — 54
Lawrence County (70) — Feltner 30, Ward 14, Curnette 13, Adkins 9, Hammond 4
3-Pt FGs: 6 (Ward 4, Adkins 2) FT: 14-19. Fouls: 16
Paintsville (54) — Preece 28, Hyden 8, Mulcahy 3, Helton 3, Kinner 6
3-Pt FGs: 9 (Preece 3, Hyden 2, Howard 2, Mulcahy 1, Helton 1 ) FT: 10-14. Fouls: 15.