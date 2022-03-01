PIKEVILLE Teams that make deep tournament runs have a few common denominators.
Good shooting.
Solid defense.
Players stepping up and standing out.
Paintsville had all of these Tuesday night.
The Tigers used a stifling defense and solid shooting to advance to the semifinals of the 15th Region Tournament with a lopsided 50-22 victory over Belfry at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Junior Camryn Helton nearly doubled her season scoring average with 15 points for Paintsville (19-12).
“It just felt right out there,” said Helton, who scored a career-high 17 points two weeks ago against Mountain Mission (Virginia). “I was able to knock down shots, but it was about all of us. Our team played well and we found a way to win.”
Sophomore Emilea Preece had a game-high 17 points for the Tigers.
Paintsville never let off the gas from the start. It shot 50% from beyond the arc in the first quarter and held Belfry (16-15) scoreless for more than seven minutes in the first half to go ahead 28-9 at intermission.
“We are usually a team that works from the inside out on offense,” Paintsville coach Les Trimble said. “We did the reverse of that tonight. We hit some big shots early on, and that really opened up the middle of the floor for Emilea.”
Belfry’s scoring woes lingered from its 60th District Tournament championship win over Pike County Central. The Pirates scored only 29 points in the overtime victory. Belfry finished 22% from the floor on 9 of 44 attempts.
“We are a team that has to get into rhythm early on by hitting shots,” Belfry coach Kevin Deskins said. “We dug ourselves in a hole early, and we couldn’t get out of it.”
Senior Cushi Fletcher had 14 points for the Pirates. Jenna Sparks had 12 rebounds to go with two points.
Deskins, who has served as Belfry’s coach since 2011, had high praise for the Tigers.
“(Paintsville is) the most improved team in the region,” he said. “If they are hitting, they can play with anyone in the region.”
Seventh-grader Kylie Kinner finished with 12 points for Paintsville, rounding out three players in double figures. The Tigers shot 39% from the floor on 14 of 36, including 7 of 18 (39%) from 3-point range. Ava Hyden had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with three points.
Paintsville will makes its first appearance in the semifinals since 2017 — the year the Tigers won the region crown over cross-town rival Johnson Central.
“We have absolutely nothing to lose,” Trimble said. “We are going to play loose. I believe that when we are at our best, we can play with anyone in the region. The road isn’t going to get easier, but we are ready to stay on this journey.”
PAINTSVILLE15101213—50
BELFRY7285—22
Paintsville (50) — Helton 15, Kinner 12, Hyden 3, Mulcahy 3, Preece 17.
Belfry (22) — Justice 1, Fletcher 14, Phillips 3, Sparks 2, Coley 2.