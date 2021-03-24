PIKEVILLE Scoring droughts plagued Paintsville throughout the regular season.
It ended the Lady Tigers' season Wednesday night.
Paintsville made just eight field goals and shot 19% from the floor in a 50-30 loss to Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the girls 15th Region Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville (23-5), champion of the 59th District and winner of 17 of its last 18 games, advances to play Belfry in Saturday’s semifinal round at 2 p.m. The Lady Pirates defeated Floyd Central, 57-54, in Wednesday’s first quarterfinal game.
Paintsville (14-11), runner-up of the 57th District, struggled out of the gate. After freshman Emilea Preece connected on a jumper on the Lady Tigers’ first possession, they went 12 minutes and 49 seconds without a field goal.
“When you go that long without a field goal, it becomes a mental barrier,” said Paintsville coach Les Trimble. “Every time (Pikeville) shot the ball, they expected it to go in. When we shot the ball, it seemed like we were hoping it would fall.”
The long scoring drought ended on a Chloe Hannah bucket. By that time, Pikeville built a 20-9 cushion, thanks in part to 10 consecutive points in the first and second quarters.
Pikeville took a 25-12 lead at the half. Paintsville connected on just 14% of its shots in the first half on 3 of 21 shooting.
They didn’t let up in the second half. The Lady Panthers scored 11 straight to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 24 at 36-12 on a jumper by Kristen Whited.
Pikeville took its largest lead of the game at 44-17 on a basket by McKenzie Maynard with 1:15 left in the third. She finished with a team-high 11 points. Emma Ratliff followed with 10.
Preece and Hannah led Paintsville with 10 points each.
“We are a young team, and this is something we are going to learn from,” Trimble said. “It’s been a weird season, and I hope we can regroup over the summer and return to some normalcy in preparation for next season.”
Paintsville 6 6 8 10 — 30
Pikeville 14 11 19 6 — 50
Paintsville (30) — Camryn Helton 4, Chloe Hannah 10, Leandra Curnutte 3, Emilea Preece 10, Abby Maynard 3. 8-42-FG 10-12-FT
Pikeville (50) — Emma Ratliff 10, Trinity Rowe 8, Kristen Whited 8, Mackenzie Maynard 11, Kylie Hall 9, Leighan Jackson 2, Rylee Theiss 2. 19-47-FG 6-7-FT