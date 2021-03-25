PIKEVILLE The 15th Region Tournament hasn’t exactly been kind to the Lawrence County girls basketball program.
Coming into Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup with Pike Central, Lawrence County had won just one time in eight tries in the region tournament.
With a young cast of characters, the Lady Bulldogs sent a statement that the future of the 15th Region — at least for the next few years — may have a bit of a bite.
Freshman Kaison Ward scored 22 points to lead Lawrence County to a 82-67 victory over Pike County Central at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Ward, who came into the game averaging seven points, wasn’t the only player to stick out in the stat sheet. Sophomore Kensley Feltner, the state’s third-leading scorer averaging 28 points per game, finished with 26 points, including 17 in the second half. She also grabbed 12 rebounds. Eighth-grader Sophie Adkins, the game’s most valuable player, had 15 points.
“Overall, we did what we needed to do to win, and we had players step up and contribute in a big way,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. “This wasn’t our best performance as a team, especially rebounding and defending, but if you are still playing, you are still in the running for a championship.”
The Lady Bulldogs (19-10), the winners of the 58th District, advance to Saturday’s 15th Region Tournament semifinal against Johnson Central, which defeated Shelby Valley, 50-39, in Thursday’s first quarterfinal game. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
“Johnson Central is a great team and they have a lot of experienced players,” Feltner said. “I believe we as good as anyone in the region on any given night. We just have to show up, play each possession and compete.”
Lawrence County, which took a 40-24 lead into the half, extended its lead to 20 at 52-32 on a three-point play by Feltner with 4:05 left in the third quarter.
Pike County Central (9-21), the runners-up of the 58th District, didn’t go away and attempted one final run. They trimmed their deficit to as close as nine at 55-46 on a three-point play by Lakota Johnson with 58 seconds left in the third.
Lawrence County finished the quarter with six unanswered, including four points by Feltner in the final 3 seconds to extend the lead to 62-46 going into the fourth quarter.
They didn’t look back.
Hannah May had 26 points to lead the Lady Hawks. Emalie Tackett finished with 16.
Pike Central 8 16 22 21 — 67
Lawrence County 11 29 22 20 — 82
Pike Central (67) — Emalie Tackett 16, Hannah May 26, Lyndsey Bowman 2, Allie Spears 7, Abigail Hess 3, Kaiden Hess 2, Sarah Justice 4, Lakota Johnson 5.
Lawrence County (82) — Kensley Feltner 26, Ellie Webb 6, Sophie Adkins 15, Kaison Ward 22, Emmallee Holt 8, Tyra Hammond 3, Abby Nelson 2.