PIKEVILLE All eyes were on Kensley Feltner.
And rightfully so.
That left others, like Sophie Adkins, open.
Wide-open.
And that punched Lawrence County’s ticket to the semifinals of the 15th Region Tournament on Tuesday night.
Adkins, a freshman, scored all of her 15 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs defeated Shelby Valley, 57-41, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“I injured my eye, but I knew I still had to step up and shoot the ball,” Adkins said, pointing to a busted blood vessel on her eye that she sustained at the beginning of the game. “Coach (Melinda Feltner) told us to keep shooting the ball and good things would happen.”
Great things happened.
Adkins’s third-quarter barrage included a stretch of three straight 3-pointers that led to runs of eight straight points and an 11-2 spurt to end the quarter.
“I told our players all game to shoot the ball with conviction,” Feltner said. “If we did that, we would position ourselves to make a run.”
It was a tale of two halves. The first was tight. Shelby Valley (22-10) led 22-21 at the half. The first half featured 10 lead changes.
The second half was all Lawrence County.
Kensley Feltner, the state’s leading scorer, lived up to her billing. She finished with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (26-7), who outrebounded Shelby Valley, 36-23.
Senior Alyssa Elswick led Shelby Valley with 22 points. University of Kentucky signee Cassidy Rowe, a senior, finished with four points nursing a wrist injury she sustained in last week’s district tournament.
Lawrence County (26-7) will play Paintsville in the semifinals on Friday night at 8 p.m. This will be the Bulldogs’ second straight appearance in the 15th Region semifinals.
SHELBY VALLEY 12 10 11 8 — 41
LAWRENCE CO. 10 11 19 17 — 57
Shelby Valley (41) — Alvin 5, Looney 3, Meade 5, Elswick 22, Rowe 4.
Lawrence County (57) — Feltner 29, Adkins 15, Ward 4, Hammond 4, Bloomfield 3, Nelson 2.