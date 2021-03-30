PIKEVILLE Pikeville looked like a team that had played in the past four 15th Region championship games.
And they shined like a team that won three consecutive regional titles.
The Lady Panthers forced Johnson Central into 21 turnovers as they raced to a 48-35 victory on Monday in the 15th Region Tournament championship at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville (25-5), the winners of 19 of its last 20 games, moves on to play Marshall County (22-2), the winners of the 1st Region, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Rupp Arena.
“We knew it would be difficult to play defense against (Johnson Central),” said Pikeville coach Kristy Orem, who has coached in the last four 15th Region title games and is in her fifth year as coach. “I really thought if we could defend well, we had a shot to pull away.”
They pulled away in a big way.
Johnson Central (22-5) went 9 minutes and 30 seconds — the final 30 seconds of the second quarter, the entire third quarter, and a minute into the fourth quarter — without a point.
They trailed by just four at 22-18 at the half.
Pikeville reeled off 19 points during that stretch, capped off by a basket by freshman Rylee Theiss to go ahead 23 at 41-18 with 7:08 remaining in the game. Theiss finished with four points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
The Lady Eagles had their second lowest point total of the season. They lost to Russell, 44-26, in the Kentucky Prep Showcase earlier in the season.
They also had 21 turnovers, nearly double their average throughout the season.
“Pikeville played with a lot of physicality, and we didn’t respond to it,” said Johnson Central coach Darrin Rice.
Senior Mackenzie Maynard was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Freshman Trinity Rowe had a team-high 15 points.
Pikeville shot 40 percent from the floor on 19-of-47 attempts, including 50 percent (7 of 14) from 3-point range.
Senior Sammi Sites had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds to lead Johnson Central. The Lady Eagles shot 38% from the floor on 13-of-34 attempts, including 30 % (6 of 20) from 3-point range.
Johnson Central was playing in its first 15th Region title game since 2019 when it lost to Pikeville, 48-38. They last won a 15th Region championship in 2018.
Only one other team has won three or more consecutive 15th Region crowns in girls basketball. Sheldon Clark won four straight titles from 1975-78.
Johnson Central 9 9 0 17 — 35
Pikeville 7 15 15 11 — 48
Johnson Central (35) — Taylor McKenzie 1, Kelci Blair 8, Sammi Sites 18, Clara Blair 6, Abby Stambaugh 2.
Pikeville (48) — Emma Ratliff 9, Trinity Rowe 15, Kristen Whited 7, Mackenzie Maynard 11, Kylie Hall 2, Rylee Theiss 4.