Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.