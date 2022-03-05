PIKEVILLE Lawrence County was oh so close.
But the Bulldogs will have to wait for their date with destiny.
Lawrence County gave Pikeville fits on Saturday, but when the dust settled, it was the familiar Panthers atop the 15th Region.
Senior Kylie Hall’s three-point play in the final seconds of overtime landed Pikeville its fourth consecutive 15th Region Tournament title in a heart-stopping 46-43 win over Lawrence County at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Lawrence County (27-8) put it all on the line. Playing in its first region championship game since 1983, the Bulldogs did almost everything to win, except score more points.
They held Pikeville (31-2) with just one field goal for 12 minutes and 30 seconds spanning the third and fourth quarters and overtime.
Lawrence County’s Leandra Curnutte tied the game at 39 apiece with 1:15 left in regulation. She missed the free throw on the three-point play. The Bulldogs took their first -- and only -- lead of the game on the opening drive of overtime on a basket by Tyra Hammond.
“We are disappointed,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. “I hurt for our players. We had a shot, and we’ll look back and see a break here or there or a shot here or there may have changed the outcome.”
Pikeville led by 12 points at 34-22 when Kyera Thornsbury hit a jumper with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Thornsbury had nine points for the Panthers. Trinity Rowe had a team-high 11 points. Rylee Theiss had nine points and 12 rebounds. Hall, who hit the game-winner, finished with six points.
“This feels like a dream come true,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “We’ve played in tough situations and had to play through times where things weren’t going our way.”
Orem's four region tournament titles ranks her second in 15th Region history, behind former Johnson Central coach Phillip Wireman’s six championships.
When asked about the field goal drought in the second half and overtime, Orem quickly responded: ‘We kept our focus on defense.”
Pikeville forced 14 turnovers and scored 10 points off them. Lawrence County forced 18 turnovers but converted them to just 10 points.
Junior Kensley Feltner, the state’s leading scorer, had a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs.
Lawrence County shot 36% from the floor on 14 of 39 attempts. The Bulldogs connected on just 2 of 10 3-pointers and hit on 13 of 20 (65%) free throws.
In comparison, Pikeville shot 82% from the free-throw line, including 8 of 9 in the second half and overtime. The Panthers hit 40% from the floor on 17 of 43 attempts.
Pikeville will play Cooper (23-9), the winners of the Ninth Region, in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
LAWRENCE CO. 8 12 7 12 4— 43
PIKEVILLE 16 11 10 2 2 — 46
Lawrence County (43) — Feltner 25, Adkins 2, Curnutte 4, Ward 1, Hammond 11.
Pikeville (46) — Ratliff 5, Rowe 11, Thornsbury 9, Hall 6, Theiss 9, Whited 2, Jackson 4.