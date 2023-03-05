PIKEVILLE The 15th Region has gone to the Dawgs.
Lawrence County punched its ticket to the girls Sweet Sixteen with a heartstopping 50-49 victory over Pikeville on Saturday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Bulldogs (30-5) will play Sacred Heart (32-3), the winners of the Seventh Region Tournament, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
The region championship marks the first in Lawrence County girls basketball history. It was the program’s third appearance. The first was in 1983 in the 16th Region. The other was last year’s title game against Pikeville.
The Bulldogs’ first championship had plenty of storylines — coming into the game and during the game. In last year’s 46-43 overtime loss to Pikeville, they held the Panthers without a field goal for more than 12 minutes and gradually chipped away at the deficit for a shot to win.
This time around, the deficit was 12 in the second half.
And, this time, they finished the job.
“We’ve watched from the other side of this, and we didn’t want to have that feeling again,” said junior Abby Nelson. Her 3-pointer was crucial in a 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter and shift the momentum Lawrence County’s way.
Nelson, who came into the game averaging five points a game, finished with 11 points.
“We’ve played a tough schedule, and we have been in tight games,” Nelson added. “Coach (Melinda Feltner) told us that the games we played would matter. It did, and we were prepared to make a run and win a game like this.”
Pikeville (28-6) came into the game with the state’s second-best scoring margin of 30 points. It defeated Belfry in the opening round and Martin County in the semifinals by an average of 45 points.
Junior Kyera Thornsbury’s 3-pointer capped off seven unanswered points to start the third quarter and put the Panthers ahead, 36-23. They led, 42-32, going in the final quarter.
Pikeville, the four-time defending champions, fought until the final second. Training by four with 2:18 left, junior Trinity Rowe scored and missed a free throw on a potential three-point play.
A held ball on the rebound went to the Panthers and sophomore Leighan Jackson tied the game at 46-all with 1:08 left in the game.
Lawrence County went to its senior Miss Basketball finalist Kensley Feltner in the final minute. She scored in the paint to put the Bulldogs ahead 48-46 and broke the final tie of the game with two clutch free throws with :07 remaining.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” said Kensley Feltner. “Our schedule prepared us for this moment. This is just surreal, and the joy I experienced when the buzzer sounded is something I will never forget.”
Kensley Feltner, the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with a game-high 24 points. She was a few points shy of her average of 29 points per game, which leads the state.
Junior Leandra Curnutte and sophomore Sophie Adkins chipped in six points each. Adkins was also impressive on defense, being assigned to Pikeville junior Trinity Rowe for most of the game.
“Sophie’s defensive effort was big for us,” said Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner. “This was a total team effort, and I am so proud of our team.”
Melinda Feltner said her team’s schedule prepared them to be on the right side of the outcome this time around and win the program’s first regional championship.
“We played in Lexington and Louisville because we wanted to be battle-tested in a situation like this,” she added. “I told our girls to leave it all on the floor and to not have any regrets. They did just that.”
Adkins, Nelson, Kaison Ward, and Leandra Curnutte joined MVP Kensley Feltner on the All-Tournament team.
Rowe had 15 points to lead Pikeville, which played in its sixth consecutive regional title game. Jackson added 13.
PIKEVILLE 14 15 13 7 — 49
LAWRENCE CO. 12 11 9 18 — 50
Pikeville (49) — Trinity Rowe 4(2) 1-3 15, Kristen Whited 1(1) 0-1 5, Kyera Thornsbury 2(1) 2-2 9, Leighan Jackson 3 7-9 13, Rylee Theiss 2 1-2 5, Kylie Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13(4) 11-17 49.
Lawrence County (50) — Kensley Feltner 8 8-10 24, Leandra Curnutte 2 2-3 6, Kaison Ward 0(1) 0-0 3, Sophie Adkins 3 0-1 6, Abby Nelson 4(1) 0-0 11. Totals: 17(2) 10-14 50.