PAINTSVILLE The fourth time was the charm for Lawrence County on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs have met Prestonsburg in the 15th Region Tournament in each of their four years of existence as a boys soccer program. Lawrence County knocked off the Blackcats, 2-0, at Johnson Central for their first win over Prestonsburg -- and their first region title -- during that time.
"It was a great win for our program against a team we have battled for four years with in the regional championships," Bulldogs coach Scott Johnson said.
Lawrence County's Andrew Vinson scored the first goal of the night in the 67th minute off Sam LeFever's assist. Blake Maynard tallied two minutes later, and Bulldogs keeper Trenton Adkins made that stand up, shutting out a Prestonsburg offense that had scored 7.5 goals per game coming in.
"Trenton Adkins proved he is All-State material in the goal," Johnson said. "He was phenomenal and made save after save. P-burg outshot and out-possessed us, but we were expecting that. The boys just followed the game plan and continued to force P-burg into bad shots, and Trenton saved the rest."
Luke Johnson and Logan Southers "were really tough tonight defensively," Scott Johnson said, and Maynard "did a great job at covering the middle of the field and slowing P-burg's attack."
Lawrence County (15-2-2) moves on to the semi-state round and plays the to-be-determined 12th Region champion next week. Prestonsburg concludes the year 20-3.