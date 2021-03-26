PIKEVILLE Whether you win by 30 or win by four, advancing is just as sweet.
Paintsville has done just that in the 15th Region Tournament.
The Tigers secured a spot in Saturday’s 15th Region title game with a thrilling 55-51 win over Belfry on Friday night.
Paintsville (14-8) will play cross-town rival Johnson Central (21-3) at 7 p.m. tonight with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line. It will be a rematch of the 2008 title game — one Paintsville won 59-44. It will also be a rematch of last week’s 57th District championship game, which the Tigers won 84-73 in double overtime.
“I’m thrilled for our kids, our community, and our school,” said Paintsville coach Landon Slone. “This is the moment our kids have worked so hard for all year long.”
For Slone, it is a moment to come full circle. He was a senior guard on the 2008 Paintsville regional championship team.
On Saturday, he can win a title as a coach.
“It’s special, but it isn’t about me... It is about the work that this team has put in to position us to play for a championship,” Slone said. “As a coach, you want to win, and I’m honored to be coaching at my alma mater with an incredible group of young men.”
The Tigers’ regional tournament journey has been a tale of various scenarios. They blistered the nets for a 30-point win over Lawrence County in the opening round on Tuesday. On Friday, they had to adjust to the physical play of the Pirates (17-10).
“We’ve had games where we have scored all over the place... 50, 60, 70, 80 points,” added Slone. “What’s kept us in games is our defense, and defense wins championships.”
Belfry was a tall order. The Pirates have a 7-foot-3 center in junior Bol Kuir.
His size was no match for Paintsville’s desire to win.
Junior Colby Fugate, who finished with 20 points, went right at Kuir to score a three-point play with 2:18 left in the game to put the Tigers up 45-42.
Connor Fugate had a game-high 24 points to lead the Tigers. He connected on four free throws in the final minute to secure the win. He also had two baskets in the final quarter that was a part of 12 lead changes, including a clutch 3-pointer that pushed the Tigers ahead 42-39 with 3:15 remaining in the game.
Paintsville hit on 16 of 47 shots for 35%, including 5 of 18 from behind the arc. The difference was at the free-throw line where they connected on 18 of 19.
Belfry was led by DeMahjae Clark’s 16 points. Tyler Chaffin added 13.
The Pirates shot 39% from the field on 17-of-44 attempts, including 3 of 11 from 3-point range. They hit only 14 of 21 from the free-throw line.
PAINTSVILLE 8 10 13 24 — 55
BELFRY 8 10 14 19 — 51
Paintsville (55) — Braxton Tharp 7, Colby Fugate 20, Jaxon Watts 4, Connor Fugate 24.
Belfry (51) — Sal Dean 5, DeMahjae Clark 16, Tyler Chaffin 13, Bol Kuir 6, Caleb Spears 4, Steven Banks 7.