PIKEVILLE Johnson Central’s Isaiah May and Cory VanHoose get a lot of attention from opponents’ scouting reports.
And rightfully so.
The Golden Eagles proved that their run at 15th Region Tournament is a team effort.
May and VanHoose delivered, combining for 36 points, but junior Ryleh Preece was the difference, scoring 13 points, as Johnson Central clinched a spot in Saturday’s 15th Region championship game with a convincing 72-55 win over Shelby Valley on Friday night.
The Golden Eagles (21-3) will play bitter rival Paintsville, who defeated them in the 57th District championship last week in double overtime (84-73), in the 15th Region championship tonight at 7 p.m.
“Coming into the season, we had the goal of being undefeated in our district and to win a district championship. We obviously weren’t able to do that,” said Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie. “The bottom line is this: Paintsville is Paintsville, and we are Johnson Central. We have to be the best version of ourselves. If we do that, we have a shot.”
Johnson Central’s regional tournament ride has been two different scenarios. It took triple overtime — and a game-winning 3-pointer by May — to escape a first-round thriller against East Riddle, 71-68, on Monday.
“East Ridge took us out of our game,” said Tommy McKenzie. “We didn’t establish the tempo we wanted which led to us not getting the kinds of shots we wanted.”
It was a totally different story on Friday. The Golden Eagles’ pressure forced Betsy Layne (13-9), the winners of the 58th District, to 16 turnovers. That cranked up the tempo, especially in the second half.
VanHoose, a senior, pushed the Golden Eagle lead to 14 at 50-36 on a three-point play with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter. Betsy Layne, which opened the game on an 8-0 run, managed to get as close as nine late in the third before Johnson Central slammed the door shut.
VanHoose had a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles. May added 15. However, it was Ryleh McKenzie that stood out. Aside from from his point production, he had six steals and six rebounds.
“Ryleh brings us so many dimensions,” said Tommy McKenzie. “He plays incredible defense, he shares the basketball, and he can score. He really makes the players around him better, and that was demonstrated tonight.”
Johnson Central shot 49 % from the floor on 26-of-53 attempts, including 5 of 21 from behind-the-arc. They connected on 15 of 19 free throws.
Betsy Layne, who last won a 15th Region title in 1980, had three players in double figures. Senior Brady Robinson had 18 points. Juniors Chase Mims and Byron Tackett finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Bobcats shot 37 percent from the floor on 17-of-45 attempts, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range. They connected on 16 of 26 free throws.
BETSY LAYNE 14 14 14 13 — 55
J. CENTRAL 19 13 21 19 — 72
Betsy Layne (55) — Andrew Kidd 8, Brady Robinson 18, Jacob Rainey 6, Chase Mims 12, Byron Tackett 11.
Johnson Central (72) — Ryleh McKenzie 13, Isaiah May 15, Grant Rice 4, Cory Vanhoose 21, John King 6, Josh Slone 2, Connor Lemaster 6, Mason Lawson 2, Kamen Slone 3.