PIKEVILLE Johnson Central waited, and then it went for the jugular.
The Golden Eagles got possession to begin the third overtime of their 15th Region Tournament quarterfinal against East Ridge on Monday night. They held the ball for three minutes and 57.3 seconds -- until Isaiah May nailed a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds to play in the third extra session.
That lifted Johnson Central to a 71-68 victory over the Warriors at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
KABC 15th Region Player of the Year May scored 24 points, on five 3-pointers, and Cory VanHoose dropped in 29 for the Golden Eagles (20-3). They advance to Friday's semifinals against Betsy Layne, which knocked off Pike County Central, 74-62, later Monday.
East Ridge (15-9) got four players in double figures: Isaac Woods with 17 points, Jonathon Mills and Eli Sykes with 16 apiece, and Braxton Stanley with 11.
Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie credited the Warriors and coach Brody Justice for their effort.
”This was such a great game to be a part of,” McKenzie said. “It was a shame that in the end someone's season had to end. But our guys showed tremendous resolve. They made the plays they needed to make to win, even when things weren't going the way we needed them to go.
“We could've folded up and packed it in a few times, but we were resilient and Cory VanHoose came through with two of the clutchest FTs you're ever gonna see in a basketball game, and Isaiah with the 3 at the end like he's done so many times during his career.”
J. CENTRAL 15 12 16 12 4 9 3 -- 71
E. RIDGE 9 16 20 10 4 9 0 -- 68
Johnson Central (71) -- McKenzie 4, May 24, Rice 6, VanHoose 29, King 6, Lemaster 2, Lawson, K. Slone, Spriggs. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (May 5, VanHoose). FT: 17-18. Fouls: 14.
East Ridge (68) -- Mills 16, I. Woods 17, Sykes 16, Stanley 11, Damron 3, Rose 5, Potter. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Mills 2, I. Woods 2, Stanley 2, Sykes, Damron). FT: 12-15. Fouls: 12.