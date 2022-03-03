PIKEVILLE The Betsy Layne Bobcats faced the Paintsville Tigers on Thursday night in the 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals. Things looked bleak for the Bobcats at halftime as the defending tournament champion Tigers led, 27-19.
Paintsville extended its lead to 13 early in the third, but the Cats didn’t quit.
Fourteen Jordan Frazier points in the third brought Betsy Layne back to life. At the end of the quarter, Betsy Layne had outscored Paintsville, 22-18.
Betsy Layne entered the fourth quarter down 45-41, but kept the momentum on its side, capitalizing on missed Paintsville field goals and pulling down boards.
Chase Mims and Brady Robinson scored two big buckets in transition, bringing Betsy Layne neck-and-neck, 46-46.
The Tigers and Bobcats traded buckets back and forth all fourth quarter, with the lead coming and going, but a Frazier bucket accompanied by an and-1 free throw gave Betsy Layne the edge it needed to close it out.
Betsy Layne finished the job, winning 65-55. It will face Pike County Central in the semifinals on Saturday.
“Our shot selection wasn’t great in the first half," Bobcats coach Derrick Newsome said. "I feel like we settled down and played smarter in the second. We were resilient. They held us off until the end and we really fought back.
"My guys really played tough defense and got some big rebounds. It feels really good to beat the defending champions.”
BETSY LAYNE 9 10 22 24 — 65
PAINTSVILLE 12 15 18 10 — 55
Betsy Layne (65) — Frazier 32, Mims 16, Robinson 11, Kidd 4, Howell 2. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Frazier 4, Robinson). FT: 14-21. Fouls: 15.
Paintsville (55) — Tharp 17, Col. Fugate 17, Con. Fugate 15, Ratliff 6. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Con. Fugate 5). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 15.