PIKEVILLE It’s the moment all high school players dream of. A big game with a championship on the line. Seconds left, fans on their feet. The air thick with anticipation. Fans on the edge of their seats.
Paintsville had possession. Everyone expected that Colby Fugate would likely take the last shot. It ended up being the fourth from the last shot.
The shots didn’t matter. Only one went in — and it was the biggest two points of Jaxon Watts’ career.
Watts, a senior, battled to rebound two of his own putbacks before the third one went in at buzzer. It lifted Paintsville to a heart-stopping 48-46 win in overtime over Johnson Central in the championship game of the 15th Region Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday night.
The game-winning score was Watts’ only points for the game. He averaged nine points a game coming into the tournament.
“I told Colby [Fugate] that I would be there in case he missed,” Watts said. “This is just incredible... To have something like this happen to you is something I will never forget, and I am sure the school and our community will never forget. It’s just hard to put into words, but I am so happy for our team and our school. We’ve worked so hard for this.”
Paintsville (15-8) won its first regional title since 2008. Coach Landon Slone, who was named coach at Paintsville in 2016, was a senior on that team. This title run had many similarities to 2008.
That year, Paintsville won the 57th District at Magoffin County High School. They defeated Johnson Central eight days ago in double overtime, 84-73. In 2008, they defeated Johnson Central, 59-44, for the 15th Region championship in a game that was Golden Eagles coach Tommy McKenzie’s first season as a coach and one of 11 regional championship game appearances he has had in his career.
“This program isn’t about me,” said Slone. “This program has always been and will always be about the young men who wear the uniform and represent our school and community. This is a moment that so many players have contributed to over the years, and it is nice to see us celebrate such a remarkable achievement.”
As the final buzzer sounded, one of the first to greet Slone on the floor was his former coach, Bill Mike Runyon, who currently serves as mayor of the city of Paintsville. Runyon coached Slone during the 2008 championship run and finished his 29-year career as coach of the Tigers with one Sweet Sixteen championship (1996), 15 district titles, and eight regional crowns.
“It’s an honor to witness something like this,” Runyon said sitting in the chair on the sidelines that Slone coached from as the Tigers celebrated and cut down the nets. “I was fortunate to coach so many good kids. They built this program, and they will continue to build this program. It’s special to see this... with Landon and another former player, JD VanHoose, and my former assistant David VanHoose.”
Junior Colby Fugate scored 26 points to earn the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honor. He scored 19 of those points in the second half, including the first 15 points for his team in the third and fourth quarters.
Colby Fugate was called for a charge on a basket that would have tied the game with 1:34 left in the game. Following the call, he was issued a technical foul.
Instead of trailing by two, a pair of free throws by Central’s Cory VanHoose extended the Eagles’ lead to four at 46-42.
A basket by Connor Fugate, a missed front end of a bonus by Johnson Central’s Grant Rice, and a pair of free throws by Colby Fugate it’s :16.5 left in regulation knotted the score at 46 and forced overtime.
“Coach Slone told me to calm down and keep on playing,” said Colby Fugate, referring to the timeout after the technical foul. “In moments like that, it’s easy to fall apart, but I knew we had worked to hard for this moment.”
That perseverance paid off in the overtime period.
Both teams attempted to slow it down, and it seemed as if Central was poised to take the final shot. It mirrored the scenario that led the Golden Eagles to a 71-68 triple-overtime win over East Ridge on Monday in the quarterfinals. In that game, Isaiah May hit the game-winning 3-pointer.
Instead, Johnson Central (21-4) was called for a violation on an attempted pass from under the basket coming out of a timeout with 1:39 left in overtime.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games,” said Central coach Tommy McKenzie. “It’s hard being on this side of those games, especially with a Sweet Sixteen on the line. We missed some free throws and had some turnovers that have been uncharacteristic of us this season. You can’t have those types of mistakes against a team like Paintsville.”
Central used a 15-3 run in the second quarter to go ahead 25-20 at the half. They led by as many as eight in the second half when a 3-pointer by May pushed their lead to 34-26 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.
Connor Fugate’s jumper with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter gave Paintsville its first lead of the second half at 40-38. Johnson Central regained the lead before Paintsville made the final push to tie the game in regulation and slam the door on the win with just one basket in overtime.
Junior Baron Ratliff had nine points for the Tigers, who shot 37 percent from the floor on 17-of-46 attempts and just 2 of 17 from 3-point range. Sophomore Connor Fugate added eight. Paintsville shot 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Senior Cory VanHoose was the only Johnson Central player in double figures with 15 points. The Golden Eagles shot 33 percent from the floor on 16-of-49 attempts, including 5 of 24 (21 percent) from behind-the-arc.
Paintsville will play 12th Region champion Boyle County, who defeated Lincoln County, 54-48, on Saturday in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
PAINTSVILLE 10 10 12 14 (2) — 48
J. CENTRAL 7 18 11 10 (0) —46
Paintsville (48) — Braxton Tharp 3, Colby Fugate 26, Jaxon Watts 2, Baron Ratliff 9, Connor Fugate 8.
Johnson Central (46) — Ryleh McKenzie 8, Isaiah May 4, Grant Rice 15, Cory VanHoose 15, John King 4, Connor Lemaster 8.