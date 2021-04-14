The Daily Independent’s coverage area in the 15th Region has seen a lot of success over the last decade and beyond.
Johnson Central, Lawrence County and Paintsville have combined to win seven region championships since 2010. One team from that trio has taken home the region crown in each of the last six seasons.
The Bulldogs are the defending region champions, winning the title in 2019. The Tigers took home a trophy in 2018, and the Golden Eagles last won in 2017.
In a year of much uncertainty upcoming on the diamond, all three expect that success to continue.
Most coaches are just happy to be able to return to their respective fields this season, though missing last year certainly posed problems for what’s to come this year.
“Honestly, it’s really exciting to be back out there and the kids are really excited,” Paintsville coach Walt Crace said. “The only bad thing about it is all the rest of the kids missed last year and I had a bunch of young kids that really hurt us and that really needed those reps.”
Things aren’t much different a mile and a half up the road at Johnson Central.
“We’ve had limited time to prepare for this year, and a lot of the guys that we’re going to count on would have gotten some varsity experience last year with some guys graduating but they didn’t get that opportunity,” Golden Eagles skipper Shawn Hall echoed.
Still, both teams are able to return some stars from their 2019 campaigns. Lawrence County will benefit from two more seasons from University of Kentucky pledge Bryce Blevins at pitcher.
Johnson Central’s Ryan Sartin-Slone posted a .444 batting average and was second on the team with 56 hits as a sophomore. His role looks to expand from contributor to leader this year.
Paintsville will be happy to have Gunner Collins back, who hit .507 and was second on the Tigers with 39 runs batted in and six home runs as a freshman two years ago. Paintsville also brings back two pitchers in Baron Ratliff and Zach Taylor who will be key on the mound.
Johnson Central
The aforementioned Sartin-Slone drew some comparisons to past players from Golden Eagle lore that will make any Johnson Central fan take note of his leadership.
“Ryan is our leader, Ryan is our heart and soul of the team and he kind of keeps us together,” Hall said. “He’s like having an assistant coach on the field, and I’ve had that before.”
Hall compared Sartin-Slone to the likes of Geordon Blanton, Braxton Kelly and Ryley Preece, who are now excelling in the collegiate ranks.
“He’s our culture guy, he’s our leader guy, and we expect him to perform on the field as well,” Hall said of Sartin-Slone.
Sartin-Slone could potentially log some innings at pitcher -- he threw seven as a sophomore -- but will primarily play at shortstop.
The Golden Eagles roll out a solid stable of pitchers, including lefties Hunter Blevins and Cameron Kelsey. Mason Kestner, Conner Lemaster, Bryce Spencer, Clay Colvin and Chandler Spradlin are additional pitchers who will play a large role for Johnson Central.
Lemaster threw 49 innings and finished 6-1 with a 1.86 earned run average as a freshman in 2019.
Hall also looks toward Pike County Central transfer Gavin Crum to provide pitching support and play multiple areas on the field.
“He looks really good on the mound. He’s just extremely athletic,” Hall said. “I told him he may play every position before the end of the year.”
West Jessamine transfer Brock Butcher could also pitch as well as play catcher and in the outfield.
Hall says Butcher is a “bulldog” and a “hard worker” and that he will split time behind the plate with Keygan Pelfrey.
Beyond those spots, much is still up in the air. Hall turns to Matt Crum at second base and Patrick Meek in the middle infield.
Brock Bowling and Seth Fitch will man the outfield with some places still to be determined.
“During our practices, I’ve seen that we have a bunch of guys that are fighting for a spot and a lot of them are on the same level,” Hall said. “Competition breeds success, and I feel like it’s really helped our practices to have guys being pushed.”
Paintsville
The Tigers benefit from some returning experience on their squad from the 2019 season.
“It’s real important to have those guys back,” Crace said. “They’ve got experience under their belt, and of course you know in high school that means a lot.”
The previously mentioned Collins, Ratliff and Taylor provide some stability for Crace’s club.
Like Johnson Central, Paintsville has several pitchers it can turn to throughout the season. Connor Fugate, Ashton Miller, Jonah Porter and Harris Phelps were names that were mentioned in addition to Collins, Ratliff and Taylor.
Behind the dish, it’s Cory Jefferson’s turn for the Tigers.
Jefferson has been in the program since the eighth grade, and is set to get his shot to showcase his skill.
“I talked to him a lot about working while you wait,” Crace said. “A lot of kids, if they’re sitting on the bench not getting to play, they don’t want to work and they quit working. I preach to them all the time, you’ve got to work while you wait and when that door opens you’ve got to be ready.”
Collins will play third base when he’s not throwing, and either Porter or Taylor will man shortstop. Ashton Adams looks to fill in at second base, and it will either be Ratliff or Griffin Collins at first.
“They’re cousins, but they’re going to compete for it,” Crace said of Collins and Ratliff.
Crace has a plethora to choose from in the outfield.
“I’ve got four, five, six outfielders … I guess it’s a good problem to have; you’ve got options,” Crace said.
Grayson Peters can play all three positions, while Ratliff, Taylor, Miller and Phelps expect to vie for time.
“I’d say we’re really good defensively,” Crace said. “ I think we’re going to be pretty strong on the mound too.”
Lawrence County
Attempts to reach Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner were unsuccessful before press time.