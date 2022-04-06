Lawrence County, Johnson Central and Paintsville have rich diamond traditions.
Each team also sported impressive records in 2021. The trio combined for 82 wins last year as their paths eventually crossed in the 15th Region Tournament.
The Bulldogs clipped the Tigers in the semifinals before the Golden Eagles claimed the school’s 10th region title.
Johnson Central did not have a stellar start to this season, but coach Shawn Hall keeps seeing positives as players adjust to different locations on the field.
“It’s still early for us,” Hall said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys still learning new positions, and for some, it’s their first time playing varsity baseball. It’s been a process for us. We are still getting it worked out and find the lineup that we want to finish the season.”
Paintsville wasted no time showing what it’s capable of this year with early wins against Pikeville and Lawrence County.
Coach Tommy McCormick said starting the slate with rivalry had the Tigers focused the open the new campaign.
“It’s always a rivalry when we play Pikeville in any sport,” McCormick said. “To go up there and get a win in the first game of the season meant a lot to our guys. They were locked in, and they had fun. They don’t feel any pressure. They just play their game, and we came out with the win.”
Lawrence County has put up impressive offensive numbers, winning nine of its first 10 games by a combined score of 122-26. The Bulldogs recorded five shutout victories during that stretch.
Johnson Central
Johnson Central has been looking for consistency in the early portion of the season. Hall believes once his team collects more experience, it will start producing a complete game.
The Golden Eagles returned from their spring break trip after playing teams from Chicago, Cleveland and Cincinnati. They closed out the schedule with a club from Alaska.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys in new roles,” Hall said. “It’s not that we have younger guys. We have guys that have played baseball all their lives. We have juniors and seniors out there. Winning does promote confidence. We get to come back home and see teams more like us. When we make mistakes against really good teams, they really make you pay for it.”
Hall has preached the process of a long season and making a slow start a distant memory.
“They put more pressure on themselves than I could ever put on them,” Hall said. “They know that we do have a tradition here of being successful. We do expect to be in contention for a region championship every year.”
Hall applauded the efforts of Johnson Central’s pitching staff.
“I think our pitching for the most part has been pretty good,” Hall said. “Connor Lemaster has thrown the ball really well. He’s had some bad luck in games. Cam Kelsey, who did so well for us last year, is always competing on the mound. Hunter Blevins has been a great surprise for us.”
Lemaster has tallied 28 strikeouts in his first three starts. Blevins has 14 strikeouts to just two walks in four outings. Hall said he was primarily a middle reliever last season. Blevins touts a 1.95 ERA.
Hall expects Gavin Crum, the Golden Eagles’ flamethrower, to see more innings after knee issues. Dawson Montgomery and Ethan McCarty are young hurlers who show promise, according to their coach.
Keygan Pelfrey’s battling average stands at .429 through the first 12 games. Lemaster follows with a .313 mark and has belted four home runs.
Matt Crum can play multiple spots on the field for the Golden Eagles. Hall likes Crum’s toughness.
Brock Butcher will handle the catching duties along with Pelfrey. Hall calls Butcher the best catcher in the region. Bryce Spencer plays at first and Cole Ward at second. The left side of the infield consists of Mason Baldwin at shortstop and McCarty at third.
Pelfrey, Blevins and Paintsville transfer Boston Crace will be in the outfield.
Lawrence County
The wins continue to pile up for the Bulldogs. Lawrence County, three years removed from the winningest season in school history, appear primed to try to add to that column in 2022.
Seniors Bryce Blevins, Nick Collinsworth and Blue Fletcher return to add power and skilled bats to the lineup.
Will Lafferty, Jake Derifield and Blevins anchor the pitching staff. Boyd County transfer Luke Patton and Fletcher will see plenty of time on the mound.
Attempts to reach Bulldogs coach Travis Feltner were unsuccessful before press time.
Paintsville
McCormick had already spent several seasons in the Tigers dugout before he was handed the reins of the program in the offseason. He played at Paintsville and considers it an honor to guide the latest group of Tigers this year.
The players never had to endure a transition. They were aware of the expectations once McCormick took over.
“When I graduated in 2014, it was my plan to come back here,” McCormick said. “I wanted to teach high school math and help out with the program. It means the world to me to coach my alma mater. The kids knew what I was about. We’re all about doing the right things and holding each other accountable. The transition was very smooth.”
McCormick said it starts with pitching. Connor Fugate and Zach Taylor — Kentucky and Morehead State commits, respectively — lead a talented, deep staff that includes Ashton Miller, Zach Cline and Grayson Peters.
Ten different hurlers have seen innings this season for the Tigers. They have collected 89 strikeouts and feature a combined 2.67 ERA.
If the Tigers want to take the next step, McCormick feels it should start at the plate and on the base paths. Paintsville wants to stay focused in the box and put more pressure on its opponents with their speed.
“Our pitching has always been consistent,” McCormick said. “We have worked on tightening those swings up. I thought we struck out too much last year, so I challenged the guys to have no double-digit strikeout games. We’ve also really focused on baserunning. Last year, we had around 150 to 160 stolen bases. Our kids run way too well, 1 through 9, to have that amount.”
Baron Ratliff and Jonah Porter have batting averages that near .500. Ratliff has knocked in 22 runs. Porter adds 14 RBIs.
McCormick has seen several leaders emerge this season, including Gunner Collins. He stepped into that role last year and his skipper expects the same in 2022.
“Baseball is the only sport he plays,” McCormick said. “This year, he’s leading in a different type of way. Coaches have to create leaders and I’ll put Gunner in certain situations where he has to lead us. He’s done a fantastic job and I’m very proud of the way he’s leading us.”
Collins will occupy shortstop. Griffin Collins and Ratliff will see time at first base. Porter plays at second. Brock Horne stepped in at that position while Porter recovered from an injury to start the year. Taylor mans the bag at third base. When he’s pitching, Peters moves into that role.
AJ James becomes the full-time catcher for the Tigers. Harris Phelps, Ratliff, Miller and Peters will all share time in the outfield.
15th Region Baseball Preview Capsules
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Shawn Hall (19th season)
2021 record: 26-14
Where season ended: Semi-State round
Coach’s outlook: “We tell them it's a process and you can keep in mind that it’s really 36 practice games. It's not how you start. As long as we get things rolling at the right time at the end, we think we can still compete with anybody.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Travis Feltner (14th season)
2021 record: 29-7
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Tommy McCormick (first season)
2021 record: 27-11
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We just want to get the most out of these kids. The kids to continue to get better each and every game and at each practice. I preach to these guys to win the day. We want to go 1-0 each day. We don’t look in the past or look forward.”