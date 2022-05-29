GOODY Longshot.
It's a good way to describe Johnson Central’s run to the 15th Region championship.
Johnson Central knocked off Lawrence County, 4-1, in the 15th Region final game. It was the Golden Eagles’ second straight 15th Region title and the second straight win over Lawrence County in the region championship game.
The two teams have met in the last three region title games with the Bulldogs winning the crown in 2019.
The Golden Eagles entered the tournament with a 13-21 record after Paintsville defeated Johnson Central,11-3, in the 57th District championship.
“Our schedule wasn’t easy, but we still had some bad luck early with some injuries,” Johnson Central Coach Shawn Hall said. “We lost our leader from the previous season. We had trouble finding who we were. We kept telling them it’s OK, these are practice games."
"We kept telling them to stay with the grind and keep fighting and I even had to call them out a couple of times throughout the year because we’d get punched in the face," he added, "and we couldn’t come back. We’d get a lead, make a couple of mistakes and and couldn’t get them back. But we always felt like we were capable. We had to convince them that they were capable and that’s hard to do, especially when you don’t have any momentum.”
The Golden Eagles turned around and knocked off Belfry, 9-5, in the opening round on the Pirates’ home field.
“Nobody expected us to win it this year,” said Johnson Central’s Connor Lemaster, who was named the tournament MVP. “It was just wild. A 16-21 record doesn’t usually win the region.”
Hall complimented his team on their resiliency after winning two games in a matter of hours to earn a region title.
“We had to struggle to get into the region," Hall said. "We faced an excellent pitcher from Magoffin County. We had to do things that we really hadn’t worked on all year. Just tried to get them to bunt and stayed with it throughout the postseason. Luckily, we were able to execute. This bunch is special. To be able to do what they did after everything that has happened and overcome what they did, I thank God for them. This is a Disney movie, I don’t know what else to say about them."
"We got the big hit by Cole Ward," he continued, "and had unbelievable pitching performances by Hunter Blevins and Connor Lemaster. A seventh-grader makes All Tournament Team. You can’t make this stuff up. I’m so proud of them.”
The Golden Eagles were considered long shots, but a long shot in the top of the second fueled the Golden Eagles’ offense.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the second, Johnson Central’s Bryce Spencer hit a leadoff single.
Cole Ward stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home run to put the Golden Eagles on top 2-1.
The homer sparked Johnson Central’s offense that followed in the inning. Matt Crum followed the missile shot by getting hit-by-a-pitch to reach first. Crum then stole second.
With one out and a runner on second, Johnson Central seventh-grade shortstop showed bunt. He took the first pitch. It drew the Lawrence County defense in and he popped up a bunt that sailed over the third baseman’s head and he reached first with a bunt single on a beautiful bunt play.
With runners on the corners, Crum scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 3-1. That set up leadoff hitter Cameron Kelsey’s RBI double to iincrease the lead to 4-1.
The Golden Eagles couldn’t do anymore damage as Blue Fletcher struck out Keygan Pelfrey to end the threat and the inning.
It would be all the offense the Golden Eagles would need.
Hunter Blevins and Lemaster combined to throw a great game for the Golden Eagles. Blevins tossed the first four innings and gave up one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out one batter.
Lemaster tossed the final three innings of work and didn’t give up any runs on one hit and three walks, while striking out five batters.
“I just have to go get the three most important outs of my life,” Lemaster said to a teammate before taking the rubber in the bottom of the seventh to close the game out.
Lemaster didn’t make it easy on himself either.
Lemaster walked Lawrence County’s Abner Collinsworth and Mason Preston to start the seventh and the having to face the potential game-tying batter each at-bat after.
Lemaster bore down and struck out Lawrence County’s Talon Pollock and Nick Collinsworth.
With two outs, he wasn’t out of the jam just yet.
Lawrence County’s Blue Fletcher hit an infield pop-up. Johnson Central third baseman Brock Butcher lost it in the lights and dropped the ball.
As the bases were filled with Bulldogs, Lemaster got Will Lafferty to foul out near first base to end the game.
“I saw the ball go up that would’ve been the third out,” Lemaster said. "I guess it got lost in the lights and I thought it would’ve been an out. When we got that final out, it was like the weight was off of my shoulders. It’s just one of the best feelings in the world.
“Every pitch I let go was just nerve wrecking.”
“He did. He got them,” Hall added. “He tightened up some. He thought he had to be perfect with Collinsworth because he’s a good hitter. Their whole lineup is filled with capable hitters. He struggled with those first two hitters and has two walks, so we’re looking at putting a freshman in, but we had to ride him out. He gets the two biggest hitters out and we just don’t make the play in the infield. We get another pop up and Gavin Crum just doesn’t make those plays in the regular season. He makes that play in the biggest moment of the year. I’m so proud of them.”
Lawrence County struck first in the game.
In the bottom of the first inning with one out, Lafferty drew a walk. He reached second as Blevins was called for a balk. Brayden Maynard followed with an RBI single to give the Bulldogs the early lead.
Johnson Central finished with four hits in the game; all four hits came in the top of the second inning.
Lawrence County finished with two hits on the night.
Johnson Central will meet Campbell County (23-10) at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington at 8:30 p.m.
“Anything is possible now,” Hall said. “If they don’t believe in themselves by now, I don’t know what it is going to take. They’ve overcome so much. We’re going to keep trekking and keep working. We’re going to prepare."