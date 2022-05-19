GOODY The path is set for 15th Region baseball teams.
The region's four 20-win teams are equally split between the top and bottom halves of the region tournament bracket, which was drawn Thursday morning at Belfry.
The tournament gets going Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Belfry's Massey Energy Field when 57th District Tournament champ Paintsville (22-13) meets Shelby Valley (18-10), the 59th District runner-up.
Lawrence County (26-7), champion of the 58th District, takes on former district rival Pike County Central (16-14), the 60th District runner-up, Monday night at about 8 p.m.
Tournament host Belfry (24-9), which won the 60th District, opposes defending region tournament champion Johnson Central (13-21) to begin play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles, runners-up in the 57th District, has played in the last seven region tournament championship games.
The 59th District titleist, Pikeville (22-11), faces Prestonsburg (16-13), the 58th District runner-up, at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 and 8 p.m., with the championship game slated for Thursday at 6:30.