CANNONSBURG The first day of summer is often referred to as the longest day of the year.
But for Boyd County’s little league 12u All-Stars, it was a short day’s work en route to the 12-1 12U District 6 title win over Fleming County in a four-inning game on Wednesday.
“We just have a bunch of great girls,” Boyd County coach Randy Jacobs said. “They’re a lot of great athletes. They all just want to win.”
While still a mercy-rule loss, it was an improved showing for Fleming County, who lost 22-0 on Monday to Boyd County in the double-elimination tournament.
“They really did a lot better today,” Fleming County coach Tyler Grimes said. “This is the fastest pitcher we’ve seen. It’s hard for us to really get into that. If we saw that every day, it’d be different, but this is the first pitcher we’ve seen throwing that fast, and it really intimidated these girls. But in this second game, they knew what to expect and did a little better. I was proud of them for that.”
Lacyn Black dominated the circle for Boyd County and completely shut down any attempt at offense from Fleming County.
“It felt good,” Black said. “I was excited and just stayed focused to keep doing what I’d been doing. Just keep throwing strikes.”
Black recorded 10 strikeouts in just 14 batters faced.
Black is familiar with the big stage. She won the Little League softball Home Run Derby last year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“She’s just awesome,” Jacobs said of his ace. “She’s really stepped up.”
After Black turned Fleming County away in three straight strikeouts to start the game, Boyd County quickly got to work in the bottom of the first inning.
Kinzi Kouns and Jadyn Goad both got hits to lead off Boyd County and then both were brought home by a two-run RBI single from Kaylee May.
Lily Poplin and Black would reach on walks before they came home with a sacrifice fly from Brook Jacob and a single via Jazz Hill, respectively.
Fleming County would get put away in another 1-2-3 outing. The second frame featured a 1-3-5 double play.
“They all play travel ball together,” Jacobs said. “They play little league and middle school. They’re all getting there (to varsity level) and they will all be ready when the time comes.”
The top of the second saw singles from Poplin, Kouns, Goad, and Poplin. Poplin’s hit knocked in the other two for another pair of runs.
With a 6-0 deficit, Fleming County tried to get something going offensively.
The team managed to get a couple of runners to reach with walks and got Brynlee Black home off a throwing error to avoid a shutout.
Black posted another trio of strikeouts to keep the damage to just one run.
Boyd County kept rolling in the top of the third inning, bringing 10 batters to the box, resulting in five hits and six more runs.
Those hits included RBI doubles from Poplin and Hill and an RBI single from Lauren Jurta.
ESPN (pronounced Espen) Felty and May both batted in runs after an error from a ball she put into play.
Kouns also recorded another hit in the frame.
Up 12-1 after three innings, Boyd County was just three outs away from the run-rule mercy win.
It didn’t take long to do just that.
Black struck out the first two batters before getting Ellory Flora to put a bad ball into play for the ground out to close out the game.
Despite the loss, Grimes thinks his players had a team-first mentality that led them as far as they got.
“All these girls just got along immediately,” Grimes said. “We came together and, even though they played separately before this, they came together like they’d been together all year. They loved playing with each other, and that was huge for us.”
Boyd County now advances to the state little league championship.
Jacobs’ mindset is simple and grand.
“I hope we go and win it all,” he said.
FLEMING CO. 001 0 — 1 1 4
BOYD CO. 426 X — 12 12 1
Baker and Conley; Black and Jurta. W — Black. L — Baker. 2B — Hill (BC), Poplin (FC).