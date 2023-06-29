GRAYSON Little League batting orders often extend past nine players. Each slugger has an equal value from the top of the lineup to the bottom.
Fleming County’s 12 and 13 hitters proved their worth in the crucial moments of the 12U All-Stars District 6 championship game on Thursday night.
With their team trailing by one run and only three outs to spare, Easton Harmon-Bryant forced a one-out walk and Andrew Smoot followed with a single to start the Fleming County rally.
A popup left Fleming County with one final chance to bring home a victory. Josh Doyle answered the call with a walk to load the bases. Talon Earlywine and Braydon Overley were both hit by a pitch to bring home the decisive runs in a 3-2 win at the Grayson Sports Park.
“It means the world to us,” Fleming County coach J.R. Price said.”They’ve done it all tournament. We’ve stepped up in big spots. These boys have faced so much adversity in this tournament. I am so proud of the fight. We have been in close games every game, including two extra-inning games. I am so proud of them.”
Fleming County did not suffer a loss during its four-game run to the title. It had to navigate through a strong field so they know what to expect when they advance to the state tournament next month.
It was the second All-Star win for Fleming County after picking up the 11U crown earlier in the week. It gave the community and the fans in attendance another chance to celebrate
“I just met with them (after the game),” Price said. “I told them ‘Thank you.’ It’s all I had to say to them. They made me happy. I am enjoying this as much as they are.”
“You can see all the people we had here,” he added. “They are tickled to death. I think our coach-pitch team just won too. It’s great for our community and our program.”
Ashland coach Don Ashby had identical thoughts about the toughness of his team. Ashland had to battle back through the consolation bracket after the same two teams met on Sunday. It was another one-run contest with Fleming County pulling out a 1-0 victory.
“We came out Saturday and got a win,” Ashby said, “and then came out Sunday and lost 1-0. Our backs were against the wall. It was win or go home at that point. They competed every game. They got more focused and they came ready to play each and every day. They gave it everything they had.”
“It’s six days in a row,” he continued. “It’s tough. I feel like we were gassed out there today and a little bit slow on some of the balls. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Earlywine started on the mound for Fleming County. He was a walk away from being perfect through four innings. Ashland didn’t record its first hit until the fifth frame. He struck out nine, including three straight in the fourth, and only allowed one free pass. He completed his two-hitter to pick up the win on the hill.
Price said the performance was a continuation of his rotation all week long.
“My pitching has been wonderful,” Price said. “Talon Earlywine pitched today and did a tremendous job. Two days ago, it was Braydon Overley. The day before it was Camden Price. Josh Doyle pitched too. All four of those kids have pitched unbelievably.”
Fleming County produced its first run in the fourth inning. Price and Doyle opened the stanza with base hits. A fielder’s choice and an error allowed Price to come home with the game’s first tally.
Easton Adams had a single in the second inning. Brayden Adams dropped in a single down the right-field line.
Ashland’s bats came alive in the fifth inning. Asher Moore’s tailing fly ball looked to be in the gap for extra bases but Doyle raced over to make the sliding catch. Kaden Bostic reached base with a single in the next at-bat and the outfielder slipped chasing the ball down letting Bostic take an extra base to second. Nathan Adkins made it to first on an error.
With runners on the corners, Larkin Brown laid down a bunt and the throw went to first allowing Ashland to tie the game. Another miscue later in the frame gave Ashland a 2-1 lead.
“I challenged them and told them it’s not over,” Ashby said. “We still have six outs left and we have to find a way to get a run on the board. If that means a bunt or a stolen base, we have to keep our heads up and do what we need to do. We executed. We were able to manufacture a run and then got another one. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold on to it.”
Ashby said bunting is an important part of the team’s practice.
“We work at bunting every day,” Ashby said. “Some kids are a little better at it than others. But it’s something that we do work on.”
Cam Whitt had a single in the sixth inning for Ashland. Reed Runyon struck out five batters. Adkins had three punchouts in relief.
ASHLAND 000 020 – 2 2 3
FLEMING CO. 000 102 – 3 6 2
Runyon, Adkins (4) and Adkins. Earlywine and Price. W—Earlywine. L—Adkins.