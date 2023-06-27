GRAYSON It only took one inning for Fleming County to create an insurmountable lead Tuesday.
The team knocked off Carter County, 11-0, in five innings to win the 11U Little League All-Stars District 6 championship at the Grayson Sports Park.
“It was all about pitching and defense,” Fleming County coach Brad Hay said. “That’s been the key the whole time through three games. We’ve only had two errors and seven walks through three games. You’re not going to find that too often with this age group.”
The loss brings to an end a good run for East Carter, whose team wasn’t formed in quite the same way as other All-Star teams might be.
“I have to give Fleming credit, they’re a good bunch of boys,” East Carter coach Tracy Wilburn said. “Our boys kind of started from scratch. They were the 11-year-olds who were nominated for the 11 and 12 teams that didn’t get taken. So I took them and picked up some 9 and 10-year-olds to go with them. But they’ve tickled me to death. They play well together, especially for the short amount of time we had to put it together.”
Fleming County racked up six runs in the top of the first inning with two outs on the board after Carter County pitcher Hunter Riley struck out the first two batters.
“I’ve been around these boys a long time coming up through Little League and they don’t have much quit to them,” Hay said. “So having those two outs, it didn’t faze them. They just kept right on going. It doesn’t matter how many outs we have, or if we’re up 10 or down 10. They keep the same attitude. You never see a lot of heads hanging.”
Brady Jones batted a run in before coming home off a bases-loaded walk.
The play was followed by singles from Case Hunt and Tanner Story that brought in two runs each.
After turning away Carter County in four at-bats and with no runs, Fleming County tacked one more run to start the second frame.
The run came when Teagan Taylor stole home following a triple in the leadoff position.
Carter County would quiet Fleming County in the third and fourth innings, but couldn’t get anything going offensively to take advantage.
Through the first four innings, Fleming County faced no more than four batters in an inning, including a pair of 1-2-3 outings.
Fleming County pitcher Max Fritz had nine strikeouts to that point, giving Fleming County the 8-0 lead heading into the fifth frame. Fritz would again make his presence known.
“We watch his pitch count very closely because we know when the game is most important, he’s the one we want on the mound,” Hay said of his pitcher. “He throws a lot of strikes and when he has that fastball working, he’s difficult for kids this age to hit.”
During the top of the fifth, Fritz connected with a bomb that landed against the center field fence.
Fritz hustled around the diamond for an inside-the-park home run that drove in two runs.
“His bat had been a little slow coming around throughout the tournament,” Hay said. “But he really struck that one well and it was a decisive hit to put the game out of reach.”
The blast, added with Noah Rudd stealing home, put Fleming County up 11-0 and in position for the mercy win.
With their backs firmly against the wall, Carter County refused to give up.
Bowen Wilder hit a shot over second base that gave his team its first hit of the game.
“Last night’s game, we were down and came back to win,” Wilburn said. “They don’t quit. I was hoping for the same thing today, but Fleming was just too far ahead. But we still had some oomph even there at the end.”
Unfortunately for Carter County, that would be the last hit as well, with Fritz fanning the final batter, his tenth of the game, to secure the win.
Despite the loss, Wilburn thinks his players will come out of this experience better for it.
“I told them all that I hope they come out better and love baseball,” Wilburn said. “They’ve all proven that they have what it takes, especially those 9-year-olds going up against 11-year-olds. They weren’t afraid.”
Fleming County now moves on to the state tournament. For Hay, he wants his team to enjoy the experience.
“We made it to the final four last year and we’d love to go back,” Hay said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some of these kids. We’d obviously love to get some wins, but the boys getting to go together, they’re going to love it regardless. I know what we’re going to bring. We can’t control anything outside of that.”
FLEMING CO. 611 03 — 11 7 1
CARTER CO. 000 00 — 0 1 1
Fritz and Dowdy; Riley, Wilder (5) and English. W — Fritz. L — Riley. 3B — Taylor (FC). HR — Fritz (FC).
