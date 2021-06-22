Elliott County’s Maleigh McDaniel and Bath County’s Jesselin Miller were the first-teamers among 11 northeastern Kentucky softball players to be voted onto the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s All-State Teams announced Sunday.
McDaniel and Miller were voted to the first team in Class 1A, which is the smallest one-third of state schools by enrollment.
McDaniel had a 2.92 earned-run average and 197 strikeouts in 156 innings for the Lady Lions while hitting .515 and driving in 45 runs.
Miller batted .414 and knocked in 50 runs for the Lady Cats. She hit 11 home runs.
Six area players were on the Class 2A team — three as second-teamers.
Ashland’s Lauren Spears hit .471, drove in 36 runs and raked 10 homers.
Fleming County’s Sidney Argo batted .652, stole 58 bases in 59 attempts and scored 69 runs.
And Rowan County’s Haven Ford hit .580, swiped 38 bases in as many tries and drove in 32 runs. She scored 50 times.
Johnson Central’s Chloe Vanhoose claimed second-team Class 3A honors. She posted a 1.57 ERA, went 16-6 and had 243 strikeouts over 152 frames.
Kirsten Vice represented Bath County on the Class 1A second team. She pitched 227 1-3 innings — third-most in the state — with 210 punchouts and went 27-12.
Boyd County’s Jaycie Goad, Lawrence County’s Danielle Crum and East Carter’s Audrey Manning were honorable mention in Class 2A.
Goad hit .475, went deep nine times, knocked in 53 runs and tallied 38 runs.
Crum batted .513, knocked 11 homers and drove in 59 runs.
Manning hit .568, collected 50 RBIs and scored 34 runs.
Johnson Central’s Randi Delong took honorable mention recognition in Class 3A. She hit .496, drove in 56 runs and scored 53 times.
All statistics are listed as reported to the KHSAA or to The Daily Independent by individual schools.
Simon Kenton’s Macy Krohman was named Miss Softball.
Green County’s Tanlee Hudgins was named Class 1A Player of the Year. Lyon County’s bench bosses were the Class 1A Coaching Staff of the Year.
Boyle County’s Hailey Cannon and Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond split Class 2A Player of the Year honors and LexCath’s coaching staff was tabbed tops in the class.
Woodford County’s Claire Lehmkuhler and South Warren’s coaches took those nods in Class 3A.