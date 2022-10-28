Eleven northeastern Kentucky high school soccer players garnered All-State recognition from state coaches associations based on their play this fall.
Lawrence County’s Blake Maynard is the lone area first-team All-State pick. Maynard scored 54 goals and dished seven assists for the 15th Region Tournament runner-up Bulldogs.
East Carter’s Amos Witter, Rowan County’s Blake Mullen and Ashland’s Drew Clark made the second team.
Mullen pitched in 31 goals for the Vikings. Clark delivered 20 goals and seven assists for the Tomcats. Witter was an anchor for the 16th Region Tournament finalist Raiders.
On the girls All-State team, Ashland’s Kenleigh Woods and East Carter’s Ellie Thomas were named to the second team.
Woods scored 32 goals and dished six assists. Thomas put in 42 goals and added 19 assists for the 16th Region Tournament champion Raiders.
Lawrence County’s Maggie Johnson, Ashland’s Milei Baker, Russell’s Ava Quinn, Johnson Central’s Lakin Bentley and Paintsville’s Camryn Helton were recognized as honorable mention.
Johnson netted 11 goals and seven assists through the end of the regular season for the Bulldogs. Baker pitched in 32 goals and nine assists for the Cats.
Quinn, a mainstay in the Red Devils midfield, produced 14 goals and 12 assists.
Bentley netted 28 goals and eight assists for the Golden Eagles. Helton poured in 50 goals – all but 20 of the Tigers’ total – and added eight assists.
Both boys and girls state coaches associations separate All-State teams into East and West halves of the commonwealth, with the First through Eighth Regions comprising the western portion and Ninth to 16th in the east.