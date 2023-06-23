FLATWOODS Mother Nature did her best to disrupt the 10U Little League softball All-Stars District 6 championship game on Friday.
Fleming County would not be deterred. The young team from Flemingsburg only allowed one run in four games during the tournament. They left the field at the Russell-Flatwoods Little League Complex with a title after a 3-1 victory over Ashland. The game was called in the middle of the fifth inning after the diamond became too saturated from the second downpour of the night.
“The key for us is that they’ve worked together this week,” Fleming County Todd Hickerson said. “They have bonded as a small little group in the last two weeks since we started practicing. They have bonded together very well. We have had great leadership.”
Ashland coach Matt Davis saw the same drive from his team after they had to play one more game than their final opponent. The two teams met earlier in the week and Fleming County advanced with a 2-0 win.
“They really hung in there,” Davis said. “(Gracie Hickerson) from Fleming County is the best pitcher in this tournament. I knew we were up against it to begin with in this game. You throw the weather in on top of it, and we were battling uphill. We kinda of let it get away. You can’t give good pitchers a couple of extra outs.”
Hickerson didn’t allow a hit and struck out six to take the win in the circle. Ashland scored its run in the opening frame. Mya Ferguson and Rhylann Tucker led off the inning with walks. Bella Young hit into a fielder’s choice and Patton Gillum was hit by a pitch.
Ryla Surgalski knocked in the run with a groundout and collected the RBI.
“We got a little down in the first inning,” Todd Hickerson said, “but they rallied back and stayed strong.”
“Gracie performed very well today,” he added. “With it being rainy and muddy, she pitched really well.”
Tucker started in the circle for Ashland and she was dealing early. She recorded five strikeouts in the first two innings and added three more punchouts the rest of the way.
Davis said the coaches have worked with many of the players before the All-Star team was formed and extra time together has been beneficial this week.
“Luckily, the coaching staff and I have worked with a lot of these girls over the years,” Davis said. “They are comfortable with us and we are comfortable with them. We have a resilient group. Each game in this tournament, we have given up a run in the first inning and had to come back and battle each game.”
Fleming County put runners on base in the first two innings. Maggie Flack, Claire Harmon and Kinsley Black all collected singles but the team couldn’t send them home.
“We talk all the time about winning every inning,” Davis said. “We won the first inning. Rhylann Tucker hasn’t given up much this tournament either. I thought if we could give her some run support, we had a good chance to win that game. Once they came back and scored, we did weather the storm, figuratively and literally.”
Fleming County’s offensive fortunes would change in the third inning. Gracie Hickerson started the surge with a base hit. She stole second and after a throw from the outfield didn’t find its mark, she ended up on third. She eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Flack walked and the free pass was followed by Addie Prater’s RBI double. The hard hit down the first-base line brought Flack home. Prater would later score on an error.
Lily Smith had a single for Fleming County. Harmon reached base in all three of her at-bats, including two singles.
Ashland had two runners reach third base as it tried to fight back before the skies darkened overhead again.
Isabella Gallaher walked and eventually found herself one base away from scoring a run. The inning concluded with three straight strikeouts.
Young arrived at third in the fourth frame but could not advance. Unfortunately, Ashland did not get its final two at-bats because of the weather.
Fleming County moves on to the state tournament next month.
FLEMING CO. 003 00 -- 3 7 0
ASHLAND 100 0X -- 1 0 1
Hickerson and Bjorklund; Tucker and Young. W—Hickerson. L—Tucker. 2B—Prater (FC).