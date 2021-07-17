GRAYSON Brandon Samples chucked a softball from the infield over the fence in left-center field on Saturday morning, exclaiming, "Leave this here for them to remember us by!"
The Clay County Little League All-Stars 10U manager had sent the ball farther, by far, than his team hit it at any point in the just-completed state tournament championship game. In fact, Clay County didn't so much as put the ball in play after its first batter of the game, and it was no-hit by Boyd County National pitching.
But Clay County scored twice in the fourth inning on wild pitches to come back from an early deficit, then broke a tie in the fifth when the ball again found the backstop. That, paired with Maci White's 14-strikeout performance in the circle, was enough for Clay County to defend its state championship with a 3-2 win in a meeting of the last two 10U state champions at the Grayson Sports Park.
Clay County repeated as titleist with most of the same roster as the team that won the 2020 state title last September. Samples said all but two players returned from that club, plus three new ones.
"We came and did this last year, and it felt so sweet, and we wanted it again," Samples said. "We had that hunger and that drive to come back and repeat and do this again."
Boyd County National pitching has been stingy with base hits all summer, and it was more of the same Saturday. Lacyn Black and Brooklyn Jacobs combined on a no-no, and no Clay County hitter put the ball in play after White's grounder deep in the hole to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
Boyd County National shortstop Kaylee May made a nice play and a strong throw to retire White, and all 14 outs Boyd County National got the rest of the way were via strikeout.
Black and Jacobs compiled what manager Kristin May said was Boyd County National's fifth no-hitter of the summer.
"All in all, I thought the girls came ready to play today," May said. "They played hard. Our pitchers pitched well. The thing was, our bats weren't going. ... It's kind of hard to win ball games when you have 14 strikeouts."
Boyd County National broke ahead in the top of the first inning when Emilee Bush ripped a single through the right side to plate leadoff batter Kaison Honaker.
Honaker had reached on a bunt single, took second on a throwing error and moved to third with nobody out on a passed ball.
That run-manufacturing style was what May wanted, she said, in search of a spark for the Boyd County National offense that scored 43 runs in three District 6 Tournament games and 10 in its State opener -- then no more than five runs in any outing the rest of the way.
White was largely responsible, pitching around seven Boyd County National hits and stranding at least one runner in every inning except the fourth.
"You gotta tip your hat to Boyd County," Samples said. "They're an excellent team. They're a good hitting team and their pitchers were unbelievable. They throw ... rockets.
"But these girls, man," Samples said, referencing his team, "they scratched and they clawed and they battled and they fought."
And without a hit. Clay County's Ryleigh Chesnut and Anna Samples scored on wild pitches in the bottom of the fourth. Samples and her twin sister, Ella Samples, had both walked. Chesnut was special-pinch-running for Ella. The exchange handed Clay County a one-run advantage and started a back-and-forth stretch run.
Boyd County National, down to its final four outs, found an equalizer. Lacey Jacobs, who had worked a pinch-hit walk, came home on a two-out error.
That preceded a rain delay of 11 minutes. The passing shower doused everything but Clay County's rally.
On the third pitch after the resumption of play, Brynn Blevins tallied from third on another Boyd County National wild pitch to put Clay County up, 3-2, through five complete innings.
Boyd County National, looking for another response and down to its last chance, loaded the bases in the sixth with one out. Kaylee May and Lauren Jurta singled and Haley Walters dropped a bunt. White fielded it and looked May back to third but had no play.
That was as far as it went. White found consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
"She's just unbelievable," Samples said of White. "She's a freak. She's the best at anything she does, and she showed that today."
Jurta was the only player in the game with multiple hits, going 2 for 3.
Clay County's win capped a week filled with weather and field conditions-caused delays and scheduling shifts. At least a couple of teams chose not to withstand those and dropped out.
Not this one.
"It was rain delays, one right after another, all week, and there was a lot of complaints and some teams dropped out, but that wasn't us," Samples said. "We had a travel tournament scheduled for Johnson City, Tennessee, paid a great big entry fee, lost money on motel rooms and all that stuff, but we wanted this. We wanted another banner."
Boyd County National finished in the state's top four for the fourth time in a span of five years at the 10U level. Its All-Stars won State in 2019, were runners-up in 2017 and fourth in 2018.
Bush is the only player left from that 2019 team. But she and her 2021 teammates upheld the program's tradition.
"Runner-up in the state championship of Kentucky, that's an honor in itself," May said. "We came to be state champs, but we fell a little short. But there's nothing to hang our head about. They played hard, they worked hard, and they definitely have earned it."
(606) 326-2658 |
BOYD CO. NAT'L 100 010 -- 2 7 0
CLAY CO. 000 21X -- 3 0 2
Black, B. Jacobs (4) and Bush; White and E. Samples. W -- White. L -- B. Jacobs.