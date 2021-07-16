GRAYSON Boyd County National 10U All-Stars needed a run Friday, and coach Kristin May decided to gamble.
May's risky move paid off. Boyd County scored a fourth-inning run, added three more in the fifth and held off Russell-Flatwoods, 4-2, in the Little League state softball semifinals at Grayson Sports Park.
Up next: undefeated Clay County for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday. If Boyd County wins, a second game immediately follows.
May's strategy was assuredly unconventional: after third baseman Lauren Jurta reached first base on an error and took second on a wild pitch, center fielder Haley Walters' two-strike sacrifice bunt eventually moved Jurta to third.
The payoff: Jurta scored on another wild pitch.
“I needed a runner over on third so I could get her home, and it worked,” May said. “That helped get us kick-started, I believe.”
Neither Russell nor Boyd County mustered much offense through four innings — one hit for Russell and two for Boyd County. Boyd County's Lacyn Black and Brooklyn Jacobs combined for 13 strikeouts (Jacobs led with eight), and Russell's Ava Howard fanned 10.
When asked which pitch worked best, Black's answer was succinct: “Fastball; that's pretty much it.”
Boyd County had scoring chances their first three at-bats. It didn't matter because Howard struck out Kaylee May in the first, whiffed Molly Caudill in the second and forced out Karson Honaker in the third.
Russell scored its first run in the top of the third. Isabelle Llewelyn walked, went to second on Ava Kiser's walk and scored on two wild pitches.
In the fifth, Howard induced Honaker to ground out to second and struck out Emilee Bush. From there, an explosion akin to shaking a bottle of soda and twisting open the cap.
Jacobs walked and went to third on Black's single; both scored on an error. May reached on the miscue, went to third on Jurta's single and scored on a wild pitch.
In the sixth, Hadley Wilson walked, went to second on Madi Hayes' single and came home on a wild pitch and stolen base. Jacobs stopped the rally by striking out Allie Highfield, Ava Frasure and Howard.
“Third in state, regardless, win or lose, that's awesome,” Russell coach Mandi Conley Wilson said. “But you know, these girls have heart and grit and drive … This is my first year of coaching Little League, and I never expected us to come this far.
“I feel like all these girls are my daughters.”
Boyd County won the 2019 state title. Clay County won, 3-2, in Thursday's winners bracket final.
“That's what we're here for,” Kristin May said, “to win a state championship.”
R. FLATWOODS 001 001 — 2 2 5
BOYD CO. 000 13x — 4 4 2
Howard and Highfield; Black, B. Jacobs (4) and Bush. WP-B. Jacobs. LP-Howard.