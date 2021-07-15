GRAYSON Boyd County suffered a White-out.
Clay County’s Maci White was the eraser Thursday — her 14 strikeouts helped her team to a 3-2 win in the Little League 10U state semifinals at Grayson Sports Park.
“I hit my spots,” White said.
Clay County thus defends its title Saturday. Boyd County meets Russell-Flatwoods, a 6-0 forfeit winner over Letcher County, in the losers bracket final at 6 p.m. Friday.
“There’s always pressure when you’re playing at this level,” Clay County coach Brandon Samples said. “Every team here is here for a reason.”
White unleashed her entire repertoire: fastball, drop ball, screwball; she said “probably most” of her strikeouts came on fastballs down the middle.
White’s offense was pretty strong, too. She hit two doubles and had two runs scored in three at-bats.
Boyd County’s Brooklyn Jacobs and Lacyn Black combined for 15 strikeouts. Black led with eight over three innings.
“We struggled hitting the ball,” Boyd County coach Kristin May said. “That’s the bottom line. We can’t hit, we can’t score. Our batters weren’t very selective; they were just swinging.”
Boyd County’s first-inning flourish was its only offense. Jacobs’ double scored Emilee Bush, who had walked, and Jacobs scored two batters later on a wild pitch.
Jacobs fanned five through the first two innings, but Clay County solved her in the third. White’s one-out double and Presley Griffin’s triple made it 2-1.
“I thought it was going out,” Griffin said. “Triples are pretty good, but home runs are better than triples. I wasn’t as disappointed.”
Black struck out the side in the fourth. In the fifth, not so much. White’s second double plated Maddie Craft, and White scored on a wild pitch.
After the first inning, Boyd County managed just two singles the rest of the way to go with stranding six runners.
Against Letcher County, Russell scored five runs on no hits in the first inning. In the second, Allie Highfield tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
May at least got her wish. Russell won in the District 6 tournament, and the team chose a travel ball event over a second meeting.
“I’d love a rematch with Russell,” she said.
BOYD CO. 200 000 — 2 4 1
CLAY CO. 001 02x — 3 4 2
White and E. Samples; B. Jacobs, Black (4) and Bush. WP-White; LP-Black. 3B-Griffin (CC). 2B-B. Jacobs (BC), White (CC) 2.