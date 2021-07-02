SUMMIT It was a couple of days before the Fourth of July, but there were definitely fireworks at Fraley Field.
Ashland’s 10-12-year-old All-Stars took home the district title in commanding fashion Friday evening, besting the Boyd County National All-Stars, 14-4, after four innings.
“These kids, seeing them compete, it’s a real treat,” Ashland coach Rob Lynch said of his team’s effort.
Boyd County National stayed with Ashland early, drawing first blood by bringing a pair of runners home in the first inning thanks to two fielding errors by Ashland.
“I’m just glad that the kids could come out here, play together, and enjoy it,” Boyd County coach Josh Jackson said. “After going five games in five days, they fought hard to get here.”
Ashland pulled ahead in the second, scoring off a pair of errors, a hit batter and an RBI from Brookelyn Duckwyler.
Boyd County’s Cameron May put a stop to what could’ve been a bigger inning for Ashland, getting the final out from the mound with the bases loaded.
Down 4-2 in the top of the third, Boyd County evened things up at 4-4 by taking advantage of another couple of fielding errors from Ashland.
The tide turned dramatically in the bottom of the fourth.
“We were a little sluggish to start, but as the game went on the kids were able to lock back in,” Lynch said.
Ashland’s Connor Flowers wiped away the tie score, sending two runs home with an impressive triple that sailed to the fence line in center field. Flowers added to his extra-base hit total after a pair of home runs earlier in the tournament.
“Connor really busted it open for our team with that hit,” said Lynch.
Down 6-4, Boyd County made a pitching change, as May had reached his pitch count.
“May is a tough kid,” Jackson said. “I’ve coached him in basketball, baseball, he’s an athlete who wants to win.”
With Carson Duley at the mound for Boyd County, Jace Manning launched a rocket over the left field fence for a grand slam.
After another pitching change that saw Nick Jackson take the mound for Boyd County, Dawson Morris hit a triple to right field that scored yet another run in the fourth inning.
Boyd County couldn’t stop the bleeding and eventually gave up the 10th run of the frame thanks to a two-run RBI double from Tevin Smith that led to the mercy-rule finish.
Josh Jackson was already looking to the future.
“We were a young team and I want to be back here next year and make a go at it again,” he said.
“I’m just happy for the team,” Lynch said as his team and fans continued to take pictures with the banner and soaked in their title win.
BOYD CO. 202 0 — 4 3 5
ASHLAND 040 (10) — 14 7 5
May, Duley (4) and Crank; Manning and Smith. W—Manning. L—May. 2B—Crank (B), Kisor (A), Smith (A). 3B—Flowers (A), Morris (A). HR—Manning (A).