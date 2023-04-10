LLOYD “Their guy just kept us off balance all night,”
That’s how Rowan County coach Scott Collins summed up the game following a 4-1 loss to Greenup County on Monday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 6 semifinals, crediting Musketeer pitcher Cohen Underwood with keeping his team from finding any offensive rhythm.
“Cohen threw really really well,” Greenup County coach Steven Logan said of his pitcher. “He got ahead of the hitters. The first-pitch strike was key.”
The win is the first for Greenup County over the Vikings since the 2018 16th Region championship game.
Both defenses were on display early, with both teams getting just one hit apiece in the first two innings.
The two pitchers saw just seven batters in the first two frames. Underwood had a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first and Rowan County’s Colby Wilburn recorded one in the bottom of the second.
After another 1-2-3 outing from Underwood in the top of the third, a fielding error followed by a well-hit dinger into left field by Cade Hunt brought a run in for the Musketeers in the bottom of the third.
Greenup County followed that up in the bottom of the fourth with Jack Gullett launching a missile over the left field wall for a two-run homer.
“That’s a timely hit,” Logan said. “Jack is a very strong young man. He’s an ox. He struggled the first few games, but we made some tweaks to his swing and ever since the Huntington game he’s caught fire. That two-run home run is huge in a 1-0 game. It gives you some cushion, though you can never have too much of a cushion when you’re playing Rowan County.”
Down 3-0, Rowan County tried to find a response in the top of the fifth frame, getting three consecutive hits with just one out on the board.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Collins said. “We’ve got some guys out with injuries, no excuse, but we’ve got to come out and be ready to play.”
The Musketeers bent but didn’t break, keeping any Viking from crossing the plate and turning Rowan County away for the inning still seeking its first run of the night.
The sixth inning provided a couple of memorable moments.
The first occurred in the top of the frame when Logan was tossed from the game following an overturned call at first base.
The initial call was that Hunter Hampton, who had reached on a walk, was tagged out when Underwood checked first.
The home plate umpire overturned that call after a discussion with his partner.
Logan approached the home plate umpire and engaged in a brief appointment of verbal discourse, the culmination of which resulted in his ejection.
Hampton would be tagged out moments later to end the top of the inning attempting to steal second.
The Musketeers added a run to their lead after Hunter Clevenger advanced to third and then home off a pair of balks.
Clevenger had reached second off an error.
With one more chance to get back into the 4-0 game, Wilburn blasted a ball that hit the left field wall for a triple.
“He’s been swinging the bat pretty well,” Collins said of Wilburn, “especially when we were in Atlanta last week. A lot of our guys did there too, we just didn’t get anything put together tonight.”
Wilburn would go home off a sacrifice fly from Ben Dehart to avoid the shutout, but that was all the Vikings could get back before being put away for the night.
Greenup County (6-10) will look to keep the momentum rolling. The Musketeers host Estill County on Wednesday in the Section 6 final and the winner advances to the state tournament in Owensboro next week.
“We’ll be throwing Carson (Wireman) a little bit and letting him air it out,” Logan said of the game plan. Logan will have to sit out that game as a result of being tossed from tonight’s contest. “We need to see that chemistry, feed off one another, and come together.”
Rowan County (11-3) had the opportunity to rebound from this loss on Wednesday as it hosts East Carter.
“Obviously, we’ve got to bounce back,” Collins said. “East Carter has a good ball club. They’ll come in ready for us so hopefully we put up a better effort than we did tonight.”
ROWAN CO. 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
GREENUP CO. 001 201 X — 4 6 0
Wilburn and Furnish; Underwood and Adkins. W — Underwood. L — Wilburn. 2B Gullett (GC). 3B — Wilburn (RC). HR — Gullett (GC).