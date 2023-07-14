Cannonsburg: The union welder stood on a ladder, his face mask down, taking the torch to a support beam.
The as the white flame touched the metal and the rod, sparks rained down on the concrete floor.
This piece was just another a piece of the puzzle for the future sight of Sandy's Gaming, due to open in the fall.
It's to the back side of the Sand Bar, a circle bar with a stage in the center featuring dualing pianos and other live entertainment. When the doors open, Sandy's President John Marshall said it will be the first thing patrons will see when they walk inside.
On Friday morning, Marshall led a tour of TV personalities, newspapermen, photographers, elected officials, business leaders and various dignitaries through the future casino, displaying the hard work of 200 union tradesmen and women on one of the biggest economic development projects in Boyd County.
Inside the old Sears Building at the KYOVA Mall, the gaming parlor will have 40,000 square feet of gaming space for historical horse racing machines -- the Bluegrass work around for slot machines.
According to Marshall, when Sandys' opens, there will be a total of 672 machines on the floor, which will ramp up to a grand total of 750