SUMMIT Firefighters from the Summit-Ironville Fire Department took the jaws of life to Boyd County Middle School Thursday.
Boyd County High School Resource Officer Oran Smith and King's Daughter Medical Center Emergency Medics Tony Clark and Jamie Horsley joined the department for the demonstration.
The middle school students attending the ACES Camp and their families were shown the step-by-step process of what happens during a car wreck. From the Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy arriving on scene to fire and EMS, the responders took the time to show and explain to the students what they were doing.
SIFD's Nathan Porter took the students around the engines, grabbing tools and explaining their uses. Captain Blake Porter introduced the crew of the SIFD to the students and shared about the roles of the men and the department.
SIFD's Josh Sparks played the victim. He pretended to be unconscious in the driver's seat of the car throughout the entire process, even going limp as his fellow responders removed him from the vehicle and placed him in the ambulance.