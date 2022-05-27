A competitive drive pushed Jasmine Webb to 12 years of perfect attendance.
The Russell High School graduate is the third child in her family to successfully never miss a day of school. After watching two of her three older brothers do so, Webb was inspired to do the same.
“I’m very competitive,” said Webb. “I can’t let them beat me in anything.”
However, it goes beyond Webb and her siblings. Her mom had perfect attendance in high school. A pesky broken arm in the 8th grade kept Christina Webb from complete perfection, she said.
“We just have good genes,” said Jasmine Webb. “I hardly ever get sick, so I’m lucky in that portion.”
Being at her desk each and every day wasn’t just happenstance, Webb said it was necessary for success in school.
“Russell ... they obviously are rigorous academically, so if you miss a day, it’s kind of hard to miss a day and come back from being sick,” said Webb.
Webb’s success moves beyond the classroom and her attendance record.
The graduate has a multitude of volunteer hours and causes. Webb raised $11,000 for Children’s Miracle Network by selling masks. She also raised funds for Ashland Build-a-Bed through a silent auction.
She created a match program during the pandemic. The Ashland-Grayson COVID-19 Match program placed a volunteer with an at-risk individual who would help them get their medicines, grocery shop for them and the like, Webb said.
She swam for the Ashland YMCA since she was 8-years-old. Webb ventured to a variety of sports, but the water won out.
She will swim at Transylvania University next year. Webb has dreamed of attending Transy since she was about 12. She was planning to go pre-dental, but recently decided to pursue studies in pre-medicine.
Webb looks forward to branching out into a bigger city.
“Everything is going to be like a whole new world,” said Webb.
She has already met some of her future teammates and roommate.
“I’m a very social person, so I love meeting new people,” said Webb. “I’m really looking forward to making new relationships.”
Webb transferred to Russell in her 8th grade year after being at Rose Hill. As she reflects on her time as a Red Devil, she’s grateful, yet ready to become a Pioneer.
“I’m just really excited to move forward,” said Webb. “I’ve has a great four years, obviously. I’ve loved everyone that I’ve met. I can’t really say I’ve had any negative experiences overall. We had a great administration throughout the years. I’ve always loved my teachers. I’m glad I picked Russell. I think I’ve made the best choice for school.”