Catlettsburg: The race for the Boyd County Sheriff is offering two distinct visions from two long serving lawmen.
Democrat Bobby Jack Woods is seeking a third-term as sheriff, while Republican Jamie Reihs is vying to slide into his old boss's post.
Woods has decades of law enforcement experience, dating back to the early 1980s as deputy reservist at the sheriff's office. He went on to serve in Kentucky State Police, where he retired from in the 2000s. From there, he served as an investigator for the Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office before winning the sheriff's office in 2014.
Reihs spent his law enforcement career at the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, starting at the bottom rung as a deputy and working his way up. Under Woods, he rose to the rank of chief deputy, which is the second-in-command.
Each candidate was interviewed for approximately 20 minutes. The order in which they have discussed the topics has been determined by a coin flip. Reih's respnses will appear first, followed by Woods'.