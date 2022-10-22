Boyd County Senior Center
2015 Louisa St.
Catlettsburg
(606) 739-6349
Monday — SMP.
Tuesday — Bible study.
Wednesday — Bingo; soup day
Thursday — Bible study.
Friday — Bingo; Morgan Hall.
Carter County Senior Center
200 N. Hord St.
Grayson
(606) 474-4179
Monday — Bible study.
Tuesday — Bingocize.
Wednesday — Hand exercises, stretches.
Thursday — Amanda Gee from Primary Plus (exercise).
Friday — Bingo; Halloween party.
Flatwoods Senior Center
2513 Reed St.
Flatwoods
(606) 494-2362
Tuesday — Game day.
Wednesday — Bible study.
Thursday — Crafts; Halloween fun.
Greenup County Senior Center
614 Main St.
Greenup
(606) 473-6244
Monday — 10:30 a.m.: Bingocise, puzzles.
Tuesday — 10:30 a.m.: Exercise, bingo.
Wednesday — 10: 30 a.m.: Bingocise, puzzles.
Thursday — 10: 30 a.m.: Music, bingo.
Friday — 10:30 a.m.: Ice cream social.
Lawrence County Senior Center
101 W. Pike St.
Louisa
(606) 638-9335
Monday — Senior Free Day.
Tuesday — Walking, bingo.
Wednesday — Seek and Find puzzles.
Thursday — Dancing, crafts.
Friday — Fill treat bags..
Olive Hill Senior Center
Ky. 2528
Olive Hill
(606) 286-2055
Tuesday — Matter of Balance.
Wednesday — Bible study with Kenny.
Thursday — Halloween Party (dress up, treat bags).