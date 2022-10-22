Boyd County Senior Center

2015 Louisa St.

Catlettsburg

(606) 739-6349

Monday — SMP.

Tuesday — Bible study.

Wednesday — Bingo; soup day

Thursday — Bible study.

Friday — Bingo; Morgan Hall.

Carter County Senior Center

200 N. Hord St.

Grayson

(606) 474-4179

Monday — Bible study.

Tuesday — Bingocize.

Wednesday — Hand exercises, stretches.

Thursday — Amanda Gee from Primary Plus (exercise).

Friday — Bingo; Halloween party.

Flatwoods Senior Center

2513 Reed St.

Flatwoods

(606) 494-2362

Tuesday — Game day.

Wednesday — Bible study.

Thursday — Crafts; Halloween fun.

Greenup County Senior Center

614 Main St.

Greenup

(606) 473-6244

Monday — 10:30 a.m.: Bingocise, puzzles.

Tuesday — 10:30 a.m.: Exercise, bingo.

Wednesday — 10: 30 a.m.: Bingocise, puzzles.

Thursday — 10: 30 a.m.: Music, bingo.

Friday — 10:30 a.m.: Ice cream social.

Lawrence County Senior Center

101 W. Pike St.

Louisa

(606) 638-9335

Monday — Senior Free Day.

Tuesday — Walking, bingo.

Wednesday — Seek and Find puzzles.

Thursday — Dancing, crafts.

Friday — Fill treat bags..

Olive Hill Senior Center

Ky. 2528

Olive Hill

(606) 286-2055

Tuesday — Matter of Balance.

Wednesday — Bible study with Kenny.

Thursday — Halloween Party (dress up, treat bags).

