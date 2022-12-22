Mrs. Hamm, Third Grade Raceland- Worthington
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. I would like a new basketball jersey for Christmas. My dog ripped up my old one. I put it under my bed and my dog got it. I can use my new basketball jersey for basketball practice. I am playing on my school’s team. I like to play basketball with my dad and sister. We like to play against each other. I would really like to have a new jersey for Christmas!
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I want a puppy. I have a cat and I think they would get along. Puppies are really cute. I’ve seen people walking them. I want a puppy because they are playful. We could play together. I would really like a puppy for Christmas!
Love,
Piper
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a horse. I would like a horse for Christmas because I’ve never had one before. So I really one because they would be fun. I can ride my horse all around my yard. I can have a really good time with it. I can teach it how to listen and play. I would really like a horse for Christmas.
Love,
Emilee
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a gymnastics mat. I would like a gymnastics mat because I think it will be fun to do flips on without getting hurt. It will be easier to do flips on instead of the hard floor. I could also make it into a house for me and Jayden to play with. It would be fun because we could add boxes and tents to the fort.
It would be helpful because if me and Jayden had a fight I could use the mat as a wall. It could also be a shield from Jayden’s Nerf guns.
Love,
Adrian
Dear Santa,
How’s everyone doing? For Christmas, I would like a Mario castle. I would like this because I’m a fan. The games are fun and challenging. Mario castle is interactive. It also includes a Bowser figure. I would like to have a Mario castle to play with my dad. A Mario castle would be a great gift.
Love,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a Mix and Masher. My Mix and Masher is broken. I playing and a piece broke off. I would have more toys to mix. I have been missing them. My mom can’t find any. I’d love to have a Mix and Masher.
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? For Christmas, I would like a PS5. My PS4 takes a super long time to load. Sometimes it just completely shuts off. It makes me do my games all over. I can play with all my friends on my new PS5. Me and my friends can play hunting games. Me and my mom can go to the store and get me some games. Maybe I can buy Motorcross and The Walking Dead. Me and my friend, Gentry, can play Hunter Call of the Wild.
Love,
Weston
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a hunting knife. I’m going to go deer hunting with my dad. I like spending time with him. My dad’s knife broke while he was cutting the deer open. So that’s why I want a knife. I want to be able to help him prepare the deer. We cook the deer to feed other animals. I love Christmas!
Love,
McKenna
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a pair of Yeezys. I want Yeezys because they are comfortable. They’re cool. I’d be styling at school. I’d be styling at wrestling. They’re a cool shoe made by Kanye West. Yeezys would be great for Christmas.
Love,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like an iPhone 12 mini. My old iPhone SE got lost in the front seat of my car. My siblings were on it and it got lost in the seat. Finally I’d like a new phone so in case of an emergency, I can call.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new phone. My old phone is broke. I dropped it ground and it landed on the concrete.
I can text my friends on Messenger. I can use my Apple pen for my phone and play games on it. I can go on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. I can text my friends, teachers and my mom, dad, sister and brothers. I’d love a new phone!
Love,
Anistyn
Dear Santa,
I would like a softball for Christmas. Me and my sister Shylan have lost ours. We have lost softballs many times. We both have fun playing softball. Having a new softball would help me become a better player. I could play for my school. I’m excited to see if I get some new softballs for Christmas.
Love,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I would like a Scooby Doo blanket for Christmas. I gave my old one to my brother. He has a small one so I gave my old one. I can snuggle with my brother and let him snuggle. I’m letting him keep it. I love to watch Scooby Doo on TV. We could use my new blanket to snuggle. We will watch the show. A Scooby Doo blanket would be the best gift ever.
Love,
Waylon
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new tablet. My old tablet is broken. My sister, Peyton, smashed it. She jumped on my bed. I can use the new Apple pen with my new one because my old tablet didn’t work with it. There’s a hole in my old tablet. I can get hurt with the hole because I could put my finger in the hole and it could hurt me. I would be so happy to get this!
Love,
Kendall
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I hope you are doing well. For Christmas, I would like a Star Wars Lego set. I can put it in my room. I want it for detail in my room. The Star Wars Lego set looks fun to put together. It also looks challenging. I like to build stuff. I like to build towers and buildings. I am excited for Christmas!
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new set of golf clubs. I like going to the golf course with my dad. My other ones are getting a little small. I practice some with my dad. I want to join the golf team. I can hit the ball far. It is a lot of fun! I am excited for Christmas!
Love,
Korbin
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new football. My old football is ripped. My old football is ripped because me and my brother were passing it when my dog got it. I like to play football. I love football because I play football. I love my school. There’s another like being a Raceland Ram! I can’t wait for Christmas.
Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
Are you well? I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. I like riding them with my dad. My dad’s hoverboard broke. I can let my brothers play on it. They’ve used my dad’s before. I can let my dad play on it. I can let him ride it outside. I’m excited about Christmas!
Love,
Kane
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like an RC car. I want to make a race car track and race. It would be fun to race. I could also build an obstacle course. It would have a pit and a bridge. It would also be fun to crash the cars. I could make one car go up another car as a ramp and make it fly. I hope I get this.
Love,
Kinuel
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new bike. My old bike has a flat tire. My dad was putting air in my tire and the tire popped. I can ride it in the summer. I can ride my bike with my best friend. I love riding my bike with my brother. That is our favorite thing to do. I would love to have a new bike!
Love,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing good. For Christmas, I want a new iPhone. My old iPhone is about broken. I was watching my phone then I dropped it in water. I can play new games on a new phone. On my old phone, it is glitchy. On a new phone, it’s not glitchy. My phone has racks and a new phone doesn’t have cracked. I cracked my phone on the concrete.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a guitar. I really like to play. The day I heard one, I wanted one. Jack, my brother, broke two strings off of his guitar, so it doesn’t sound good when I play it. They are fun to play when you get bored. I like to make up songs. I have been obsessed with them lately. I love how they sound. I would like more than anything to get a new guitar.
Love,
Kenzee
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new tablet. My old tablet is broken. I broke it by dropping it on concrete. I can use an Apple pen on the new tablet. I can draw a sunflower on it! I can play games on it, too! I’ve been wanting to play Roblox. I love Christmas!
Love,
Aubree
Mrs. Davis, Third Grade Raceland- Worthington
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is well. For Christmas I would like an Oculus. It would be fun to play with my dad and Logan. I like spending time with them. I like how realistic it is.
For example, I played a fishing game on my cousin’s Oculus. I felt like I was there! It would be cool to play with my friends. I love them!
Love,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. I would like a Play Station 5 for Christmas. A PS5 would be great for my new games. A PS5 has better graphics.
I could play games with my family. I could play games with my friends. A PS5 would allow me to play newer games. I could play Madden 23. A PS5 for Christmas would be great.
Your friend,
Isaiah