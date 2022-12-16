RUSSELL Greenup County had Russell a bit uncomfortable after one quarter of play Friday night.
The Musketeers trailed by only two, 17-15, and had Russell searching for a way to pull away.
Mia Adkins was the answer.
Adkins jumped off the bench and drained three triples in the second quarter while Russell (4-3) leaned on its defense to hold Greenup County without a point for more than six minutes. Meanwhile, Russell raced out to a 13-0 run to put plenty of distance between itself and the upset-minded Musketeers for a 58-41, district win at Marvin Meredith Gym.
Shaelyn Steele led the Red Devils with 20 points and nine rebounds. Adkins finished with 12 points, all from downtown. Kennedy Darnell kicked in 10.
Russell took its largest lead of the night late in the third after Steele knifed to the basket for a layup and Adkins netted her fourth triple of the night. Russell shot 45% (9 for 20) from beyond the arc and 50% (23 for 46) from the field.
Greenup County (3-3) pulled to within 12 points after an 8-0 run sparked by Dharia Crum and capped off by an Emily Maynard bucket from the post with 3:31 to play in the game, but the Musketeers managed only one point the rest of the way.
Maynard led the Musketeers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Rachel Bush added 10 points.
For a complete game story, visit dailyindependent.com.