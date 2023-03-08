Landon Serat

Landon Serat, 10, from Star Elementary won first place in regional competition on Saturday and placed first in the state for Arts and Humanities.

Area elementary schools competed in a regional academic content assessment and quick recall competition on Saturday.

The Region 27 competition included elementary students from Wurtland, Lewis County Central, Prichard Elementary, Raceland-Worthington, Elliott County, Prichard, Tygart Creek, McKell, Argillite, Garrison, Heritage, Carter City, Greysbranch, Olive Hill, Star and Russell-McDowell Intermediate.

Several students from Russell McDowell Intermediate placed in content assessments that resulted in Russell McDowell’s overall win.

The following is a roundup of Saturday’s students placing in the regional competition.

Quick Recall:

1st: Russell McDowell Intermediate

2nd: Greysbranch Elementary School

3rd: Star Elementary School

4th: McKell Elementary School

5th, tie: Tygart Creek Elementary School

5th: Argillite Elementary School

5th: Carter City Elementary School

5th: Prichard Elementary School

Future Problem Solving:

1st: Olive Hill Elementary School

2nd: Russell McDowell Intermediate

3rd: Star Elementary School

4th: Carter City Elementary School

5th: Garrison Elementary School

6th: Prichard Elementary School

7th: McKell Elementary School

8th: Wurtland Elementary School

Mathematics:

1st: Michael Arnett, Russell McDowell Intermediate

2nd: Gaige Watts, Russell McDowell Intermediate

3rd: Austen Sperry, Russell McDowell Intermediate

4th: Caiden Jordan, Greysbranch Elementary School

5th: Colton Kelsey, Greysbranch Elementary School

Science:

1st: Gage Darnell, Russell McDowell Intermediate

2nd: Sebastian Grandison, Russell McDowell Intermediate

3rd: Caroline Chambers, Russell McDowell Intermediate

4th: Mallory Morgan, Carter City Elementary School

5th: Jennifer Watson, Garrison Elementary School

Social Studies:

1st: Layne Bond, Carter City Elementary School

2nd: Lucca Alvarado, Russell McDowell Intermediate

3rd: Gabe Caudill, Tygart Creek Elementary School

4th: Kevin Martin, Greysbranch Elementary School

5th: Sawyer Shearer, Star Elementary School

Language Arts:

1st: Avalon Calico, Russell McDowell Intermediate

2nd: Layla Litteral, Argillite Elementary School

3rd, tie: Logan Kozee, McKell Elementary School

3rd: Rosalie Tate, Russell McDowell Intermediate

5th, tie: Geni Johnson, Raceland-Worthington Elementary

5th: Khloe Cooper, Prichard Elementary School

Arts & Humanities:

1st: Landon Serat, Star Elementary School

2nd: Avalyn Roll, Russell McDowell Elementary

3rd: Willow Nolen, Garrison Elementary School

4th: Charlotte McDavid, Heritage Elementary School

5th: Ann Reed Stone, Russell McDowell Intermediate

Composition:

1st: Ady Prince, Heritage Elementary School

2nd: Alivia Ramey, Russell McDowell Intermediate

3rd, tie: Amos Hatton, Olive Hill Elementary School

3rd: Willow Nolen, Garrison Elementary School

3rd: Reagan McCallister, Russell McDowell Intermediate

Overall Final Standings:

1st: Russell McDowell Intermediate

2nd: Star Elementary School

3rd: Olive Hill Elementary School

4th: Greysbranch Elementary School

5th: Carter City Elementary School

6th: Heritage Elementary School

7th: Garrison Elementary School

8th: Argillite Elementary School

9th: McKell Elementary School

10th: Tygart Creek Elementary School

11th, tie: Raceland-Worthington Elementary

11th: Prichard Elementary School

