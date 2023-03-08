Area elementary schools competed in a regional academic content assessment and quick recall competition on Saturday.
Landon Serat, a fourth grader from Star Elementary School, tied for first in the state in Arts and Humanities.
The Region 27 competition included elementary students from Wurtland, Lewis County Central, Prichard Elementary, Raceland-Worthington, Elliott County, Prichard, Tygart Creek, McKell, Argillite, Garrison, Heritage, Carter City, Greysbranch, Olive Hill, Star and Russell-McDowell Intermediate.
Several students from Russell McDowell Intermediate placed in content assessments that resulted in Russell McDowell’s overall win.
The following is a roundup of Saturday’s students placing in the regional competition.
Quick Recall:
1st: Russell McDowell Intermediate
2nd: Greysbranch Elementary School
3rd: Star Elementary School
4th: McKell Elementary School
5th, tie: Tygart Creek Elementary School
5th: Argillite Elementary School
5th: Carter City Elementary School
5th: Prichard Elementary School
Future Problem Solving:
1st: Olive Hill Elementary School
2nd: Russell McDowell Intermediate
3rd: Star Elementary School
4th: Carter City Elementary School
5th: Garrison Elementary School
6th: Prichard Elementary School
7th: McKell Elementary School
8th: Wurtland Elementary School
Mathematics:
1st: Michael Arnett, Russell McDowell Intermediate
2nd: Gaige Watts, Russell McDowell Intermediate
3rd: Austen Sperry, Russell McDowell Intermediate
4th: Caiden Jordan, Greysbranch Elementary School
5th: Colton Kelsey, Greysbranch Elementary School
Science:
1st: Gage Darnell, Russell McDowell Intermediate
2nd: Sebastian Grandison, Russell McDowell Intermediate
3rd: Caroline Chambers, Russell McDowell Intermediate
4th: Mallory Morgan, Carter City Elementary School
5th: Jennifer Watson, Garrison Elementary School
Social Studies:
1st: Layne Bond, Carter City Elementary School
2nd: Lucca Alvarado, Russell McDowell Intermediate
3rd: Gabe Caudill, Tygart Creek Elementary School
4th: Kevin Martin, Greysbranch Elementary School
5th: Sawyer Shearer, Star Elementary School
Language Arts:
1st: Avalon Calico, Russell McDowell Intermediate
2nd: Layla Litteral, Argillite Elementary School
3rd, tie: Logan Kozee, McKell Elementary School
3rd: Rosalie Tate, Russell McDowell Intermediate
5th, tie: Geni Johnson, Raceland-Worthington Elementary
5th: Khloe Cooper, Prichard Elementary School
Arts & Humanities:
1st: Landon Serat, Star Elementary School
2nd: Avalyn Roll, Russell McDowell Elementary
3rd: Willow Nolen, Garrison Elementary School
4th: Charlotte McDavid, Heritage Elementary School
5th: Ann Reed Stone, Russell McDowell Intermediate
Composition:
1st: Ady Prince, Heritage Elementary School
2nd: Alivia Ramey, Russell McDowell Intermediate
3rd, tie: Amos Hatton, Olive Hill Elementary School
3rd: Willow Nolen, Garrison Elementary School
3rd: Reagan McCallister, Russell McDowell Intermediate
Overall Final Standings:
1st: Russell McDowell Intermediate
2nd: Star Elementary School
3rd: Olive Hill Elementary School
4th: Greysbranch Elementary School
5th: Carter City Elementary School
6th: Heritage Elementary School
7th: Garrison Elementary School
8th: Argillite Elementary School
9th: McKell Elementary School
10th: Tygart Creek Elementary School
11th, tie: Raceland-Worthington Elementary
11th: Prichard Elementary School