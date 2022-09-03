BCHS Class of 1972
The 50th class reunion will be Sept. 23 and 24.
A meet and greet will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the high school commons. Light refreshments will be provided.
Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Elks Lodge. Cost is $25; checks should be mailed to: BCHS Class of ’72, 6760 Jordan Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. For more information, call Sheldon Wheeler at (606) 465-6836 or Janet Ingles at (606) 465-2259.
GCHS Class of 1977
The reunion will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Jesse Stuart Lodge, Greenbo Lake State Park. Cost: Individual $40; couple $80.
Send payment by check to: David Bradley 818 Highland Ave., Flatwoods, KY 41139, or to pay electronically through Facebook Pay, go to Messenger and search for “David Bradley,” and follow instructions provided to pay with a debit or credit card.
RSVP through Facebook “GCHS Class of ’77” by Sept. 10. Payment deadline is Sept. 16.
Rooms are on hold to reserve for $89 per night, but must be booked by Sept. 15.
Kane Brown ticket sales upcoming
HUNTINGTON
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday for the Kane Brown concert set for March 25 at the Mountain Health Arena.
A multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer, Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour also will make a stop in Lexington on March 24 at Rupp Arena.
To register for pre-sale tickets, visit kanebrownmusic.com.
Greek festival marks 40 years
HUNTINGTON
The 40th annual St. George Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at the church.
Greek food will be for sale and church tours and cultural performances will be presented.
The church is at 701 11th Ave.
Violin lessons to resume
ASHLAND
Violin lessons for students of Kathy Chamis will resume the week of Sept. 5-9. Opportunities to join the Marshall Symphony Orchestra and scholarships are available for serious-minded students.
Marshall Symphony Orchestra will present a concert on Oct. 4 at 7:30 at Smith Recital Hall. Dr. Smith is the conductor.
For more information, contact Kathy Chamis at (606) 393-5347. The concert is free and open to the public.
Staff reports