On The Boat
We are not all in the same boat
Some can barely float,
Some don’t have paddles or a motor
Some are barely a floater.
Though the boats might arrive in a different form
We are all still in the same storm,
And while at others some are mocking or frowning
Many are sadly drowning.
Some of us have mighty yachts
Which can reach the speed of 80 knots,
And some of us have pontoons
Which we cruise about in the afternoons.
And some of us have canoes
Which is the only way many of us can cruise,
But, no matter of the ship, or of the man
When you see a shrinking boat, help when you can.
Randy L. McClave
A Second Class Citizen
They made her a 2nd class citizen
Now I wonder if she’s able, how will she vote,
Not recognizing what country that she’s now living in
As the republicans control her and gloat.
Now if from rape or from incest she gets pregnant
She is now forced to carry the rapists seed,
No matter on which battlefront
From the father of her child she won’t ever be freed.
The republicans told me what books that I can or can’t read
And the medicines or vaccines that I should forsake,
Also what words that I can say or must also heed
And also what part of history I must forsake.
They told me what gender I am and who I must love
The republicans told me who to be fearful of when they come,
And the immigrants and religions that I must be fearful of
So, tell me please, how the democrats are coming for my freedom.
Randy L. McClave
The Cleaning Lady
She asked her friends for a name
That would give her instant fame,
A name that everyone would like and know
Which would help her business grow.
She does house cleaning and car cleaning and detailing
With a excellence which is never failing,
Now she has some business name choices
And she awaits patiently for our very own voices.
“AmandaMaid,” is one of her name picks
Then there’s “Get Er Clean,” for the Country hicks,
And for those with a accepting newish heart
There’s the name, “Clean Start.”
Then those who want to cheer and scream, “Hooray!”
There’s the name, “Amanda Maid my day,
And then the name that would be funny and personal
There’s, “O’Dell For The Smell,”
She needs a name for when she cleans a house or a car
Whether the address or vehicle be either near or far,
And as she is cleaning and running the vacuum
She needs a business name to attach to her cleaning broom.
Randy L. McClave