Heather

She came knocking on my front door

At first I thought that she was needy or poor,

As I have given to them many times before

Maybe I needed to give and help them once more.

Many times I have heard a knock or my doorbell ring

And me never knowing what that interruption might bring,

So, I go to the door not knowing anything

And if someone needs my help, I’ll place them under my wing.

One day on my front door I heard a gentle knock

It was as timid as a pebble, and not as bold as a rock,

I smiled and I snickered as a mock

Because, only at night my front door do I ever lock.

I answered the front door and there she stood smiling

I looked at her as though I was profiling,

Compliments upon me and my soul she was piling

And her looks and her voice and her mannerisms were beguiling.

She came to my door to talk to me about her belief

She told me how her religion turned her over a new everlasting leaf,

Now in her new life their is joy and wonder without grief

And how it also brought herself salvation and relief.

We had a lot in common from our religion we did discuss

Because of our Lord, we neither did smoke, drink, judge or cuss,

And we both followed our teachings from childhood and thus

And we both love our savior, Jesus.

I am a Baptist from my youth, but she is not

So, of course from different Bibles we both were taught,

But, the same love of Jesus we both got

And of course a different religion neither one of us has sought.

I told her with a smile my religion did the very same

In life we are two different teams playing the very same game,

But, both our beliefs go by a different name

And that discussion started, from her knock on my door frame.

Randy L. McClave

Isn’t Love Grand

Isn’t love just grand

When you’re holding onto your love’s hand,

Knowing wherever you going you’re both going together

And that bond no one could ever sever.

Where one will turn the other will also turn

And both will have the same thoughts and concern,

And then when they are holding onto each other’s arm

They will fear not distrust, or harm.

One day hoping that hand will be wearing a ring

Then a joy and a togetherness that would bring,

Knowing that then together they are both one

Until their days are gone.

The world knows that I was lost a time or two

Then happily I finally found you,

Now we go hand in hand whenever that we go

We never go slow.

We have entered into the very same race

With satisfaction and joy and love upon our face,

So, isn’t love just great

When you both share the very same fate.

Randy L. McClave

Before I was Born

Before I was born you screamed for my life

You protected me from the needle and the knife,

You said that I was a life before my first heartbeat

Even when my mother carried me on the street.

But, then when I was born you wouldn’t adopt me

And when I was hungry you wouldn’t feed me,

And when I was there begging for assistance

You just gave me hate and resistance.

Before I was born you gave me your belief and support

You screamed for my life on every corner and in every court,

And while I was still in my mother’s womb

You swore because of love, it wouldn’t become my tomb.

Then when I was brought into this world to be known

You washed your hands clean of me and I was all alone,

You then didn’t care if I were to live or die

Not once did you listen to me when I did cry.

Once you said that I was loved and that I was a gift from God

And my life was precious and it should be awed,

But, now I am confused and sad as my soul does mourn

How come you only loved me, before I was born?

Randy L. McClave

