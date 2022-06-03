Heather
She came knocking on my front door
At first I thought that she was needy or poor,
As I have given to them many times before
Maybe I needed to give and help them once more.
Many times I have heard a knock or my doorbell ring
And me never knowing what that interruption might bring,
So, I go to the door not knowing anything
And if someone needs my help, I’ll place them under my wing.
One day on my front door I heard a gentle knock
It was as timid as a pebble, and not as bold as a rock,
I smiled and I snickered as a mock
Because, only at night my front door do I ever lock.
I answered the front door and there she stood smiling
I looked at her as though I was profiling,
Compliments upon me and my soul she was piling
And her looks and her voice and her mannerisms were beguiling.
She came to my door to talk to me about her belief
She told me how her religion turned her over a new everlasting leaf,
Now in her new life their is joy and wonder without grief
And how it also brought herself salvation and relief.
We had a lot in common from our religion we did discuss
Because of our Lord, we neither did smoke, drink, judge or cuss,
And we both followed our teachings from childhood and thus
And we both love our savior, Jesus.
I am a Baptist from my youth, but she is not
So, of course from different Bibles we both were taught,
But, the same love of Jesus we both got
And of course a different religion neither one of us has sought.
I told her with a smile my religion did the very same
In life we are two different teams playing the very same game,
But, both our beliefs go by a different name
And that discussion started, from her knock on my door frame.
Randy L. McClave
Isn’t Love Grand
Isn’t love just grand
When you’re holding onto your love’s hand,
Knowing wherever you going you’re both going together
And that bond no one could ever sever.
Where one will turn the other will also turn
And both will have the same thoughts and concern,
And then when they are holding onto each other’s arm
They will fear not distrust, or harm.
One day hoping that hand will be wearing a ring
Then a joy and a togetherness that would bring,
Knowing that then together they are both one
Until their days are gone.
The world knows that I was lost a time or two
Then happily I finally found you,
Now we go hand in hand whenever that we go
We never go slow.
We have entered into the very same race
With satisfaction and joy and love upon our face,
So, isn’t love just great
When you both share the very same fate.
Randy L. McClave
Before I was Born
Before I was born you screamed for my life
You protected me from the needle and the knife,
You said that I was a life before my first heartbeat
Even when my mother carried me on the street.
But, then when I was born you wouldn’t adopt me
And when I was hungry you wouldn’t feed me,
And when I was there begging for assistance
You just gave me hate and resistance.
Before I was born you gave me your belief and support
You screamed for my life on every corner and in every court,
And while I was still in my mother’s womb
You swore because of love, it wouldn’t become my tomb.
Then when I was brought into this world to be known
You washed your hands clean of me and I was all alone,
You then didn’t care if I were to live or die
Not once did you listen to me when I did cry.
Once you said that I was loved and that I was a gift from God
And my life was precious and it should be awed,
But, now I am confused and sad as my soul does mourn
How come you only loved me, before I was born?
Randy L. McClave