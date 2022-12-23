The One In Control
Only a fool thinks that God is not in control
He is always with every soul,
He has given everyone their own free will
And they can accept or deny to carry the cross up the hill.
Why does God allow this, some will always say
Doesn’t God listen to us when we cry and then pray
Why does God ever allow this or that to ever happen
Doesn’t he hear the sinners and the Devil clappin.’
God allows it to happen because it’s not time yet
Though he sees and feels the pain and the regret,
And though an unbeliever will say or believe that God is not in command
Remember, the past and the future God has already planned.
And I say this with all certainty and without a doubt
God already has all things figured and lined out,
But, sometimes God will not fix the crime or the sin
Because, we would just pollute, hate, steal or start another war again.
Randy L. McClave
My Family Tree
On my family tree
There are my parents and me,
And also my brothers and my sisters
And my grandmothers and grandfathers with their whiskeys.
On it is also my son and my nephew’s and my nieces
And because of them my tree size increases,
And on the tree there are many grafts
The beginning of many wonderful heritages and drafts.
Upon my tree there are also many branches
Which has held back many mighty avalanches,
And deep and strong are the roots
They have brought forth many wonderful and glorious fruits.
The tree has weathered many droughts and storms
In different magnitudes and strengths and forms,
And there the tree has patriotically stood
As proudly as it always should.
The tree will not never rot away or die
As it reaches daily for God in the sky,
And then one day there will be a new limb
Then they too will be proud of their patriarch her and him.
Randy L. McClave
Morals
You don’t need religion
To have good morals,
You need not to worship God
To wear laurels,
If you can’t determine wrong from right
I then give you my sympathy,
You don’t lack religion my friend
You instead lack empathy.
To all my Christian sisters and brothers
I wish to tell you this,
To find true Christianity
It is indeed to find a total bliss,
We will walk in the steps of our lord
And we try to be the way that he was,
Morals isn’t given by religion
Religion gives unconditional love.
Randy L. McClave