The One In Control

Only a fool thinks that God is not in control

He is always with every soul,

He has given everyone their own free will

And they can accept or deny to carry the cross up the hill.

Why does God allow this, some will always say

Doesn’t God listen to us when we cry and then pray

Why does God ever allow this or that to ever happen

Doesn’t he hear the sinners and the Devil clappin.’

God allows it to happen because it’s not time yet

Though he sees and feels the pain and the regret,

And though an unbeliever will say or believe that God is not in command

Remember, the past and the future God has already planned.

And I say this with all certainty and without a doubt

God already has all things figured and lined out,

But, sometimes God will not fix the crime or the sin

Because, we would just pollute, hate, steal or start another war again.

Randy L. McClave

My Family Tree

On my family tree

There are my parents and me,

And also my brothers and my sisters

And my grandmothers and grandfathers with their whiskeys.

On it is also my son and my nephew’s and my nieces

And because of them my tree size increases,

And on the tree there are many grafts

The beginning of many wonderful heritages and drafts.

Upon my tree there are also many branches

Which has held back many mighty avalanches,

And deep and strong are the roots

They have brought forth many wonderful and glorious fruits.

The tree has weathered many droughts and storms

In different magnitudes and strengths and forms,

And there the tree has patriotically stood

As proudly as it always should.

The tree will not never rot away or die

As it reaches daily for God in the sky,

And then one day there will be a new limb

Then they too will be proud of their patriarch her and him.

Randy L. McClave

Morals

You don’t need religion

To have good morals,

You need not to worship God

To wear laurels,

If you can’t determine wrong from right

I then give you my sympathy,

You don’t lack religion my friend

You instead lack empathy.

To all my Christian sisters and brothers

I wish to tell you this,

To find true Christianity

It is indeed to find a total bliss,

We will walk in the steps of our lord

And we try to be the way that he was,

Morals isn’t given by religion

Religion gives unconditional love.

Randy L. McClave

